 iOS 26.6 Will Alert You When You've Maxed Out Blocked Contacts - MacRumors
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iOS 26.6 Will Alert You When You've Maxed Out Blocked Contacts

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Apple's iOS 26.6 update appears to add new wording around blocked contact limits, though it is unclear if the actual limits have changed.

iOS 26 Phone App Features
Code in the beta suggests users will get a warning if they exceed the maximum number of blocked contacts. "You've reached the maximum number of blocked contacts. To block additional callers, remove a blocked contact in Settings," reads the alert, which is titled "Blocked Contacts Limit Reached."

Based on discussions on social media and Apple's Support Communities, some users have been unable to block additional contacts after hitting a 20,000 limit. Other people have mentioned running into issues after 8,000, and some have experienced issues with even fewer phone numbers blocked. Apple does not offer documentation on blocking limits.

With limits in the thousands at least, it's unlikely most people have had blocking problems, though a person who is blocking spam callers regularly could eventually hit a cap. iOS 26.6 might make it clearer when a limit has been reached, and what to do about it.

Removing older blocked contacts is the solution, which can be done by going to Settings > Apps > Phone > Blocked Contacts. There is no bulk unblocking tool, and the easiest way to remove a contact is to swipe left on each entry. Alternatively, you can select Edit, tap on the red minus button next to each contact, and choose the unblock option.

iOS 26 added an Ask Reason for Calling option that sends calls from people who aren't in your Contacts directly to voicemail, which is an easier option for spam call management than blocking phone numbers. With the feature turned on, a caller can state their reason for calling and the person receiving the call can decide whether to pick up. Alternatively, all calls from unknown numbers can be silenced and sent to voicemail with no alert using the Silence option.

Missed calls and voicemails from unknown callers can also be filtered into a separate Unknown Callers list in the Phone app. Some carriers also offer a separate spam detection option that can send calls from known spammers to the Spam list.

Apple seeded the first beta of iOS 26.6 to developers today, and the software may soon be made available to public beta testers. A public release is likely several weeks away. So far, there are no other known features in iOS 26.6.

Related Roundups: iOS 26, iPadOS 26
Related Forum: iOS 26

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Top Rated Comments

D
discofuel
17 minutes ago at 11:28 am
If you need to block more than 20,000 contacts, you likely have bigger issues
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
Delivered
15 minutes ago at 11:31 am
why is there a limit?
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KENESS Avatar
KENESS
15 minutes ago at 11:30 am
It's sick that neither the carriers nor any regulating bodies have the motivation to actually help us with something that would meaningfully improve our lives, stopping the incessant spam by phone, direct voicemails and text.

To claim they don't have the "ability" is absolute bs.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
k1121j Avatar
k1121j
15 minutes ago at 11:31 am

They should just make a whitelist to allow people and block everyone else for those users who just want select people to call.
isnt that what silence unknown callers function is for?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
2 minutes ago at 11:43 am
Hmm, just checked and I have 264 blocked contacts so have ways to go.
It's odd though to have a limit even if it's as high as those numbers suggest ...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N
now i see it
3 minutes ago at 11:42 am

There is no bulk unblocking tool, and the easiest way to remove a contact is to swipe left on each entry.
That seems like the brightest solution to delete 20,000 blocked contacts.

Sometimes it makes you wonder….
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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