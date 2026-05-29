Best Apple Deals of the Week: M5 MacBook Air Gets $199 Discounts, Plus Save on Samsung's New Monitors

The M5 MacBook Air hit new all-time low prices this week, with $199 off nearly every model of the computer on Amazon. We're also tracking an ongoing low price on the AirPods Max 2, plus great discounts from Anker and Samsung.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



M5 MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take $199 off M5 MacBook Air

Take $199 off M5 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon has sweetened its deal on the 512GB 13-inch M5 MacBook Air this week, dropping the price of the notebook down to $899.99, from $1,099.00. This is a new record low price on the 13-inch M5 MacBook Air, and you'll find $199 off every 13-inch model right now on Amazon.



Anker

What's the deal? Save on Anker charging accessories

Save on Anker charging accessories Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Anker's new Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station has been marked down to $109.99 on Amazon, down from $149.99. This is one of Anker's newest accessories, and Amazon's sale today is just $5 higher compared to the all-time low price.



Samsung

What's the deal? Save on Samsung's new 2026 monitors

Save on Samsung's new 2026 monitors Where can I get it? Samsung

Samsung Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Samsung's newest monitors are now available to purchase this week, including the Odyssey G8, ViewFinity S8, and Movingstyle Essential. All of these are available with a $50 launch discount, plus your choice of extras including up to $300 in Samsung credit on a future purchase, a free Music Studio speaker, or free Galaxy Buds4 Pro.



AirPods Max 2

What's the deal? Take $40 off AirPods Max 2

Take $40 off AirPods Max 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week has a record low price on the AirPods Max 2, now available for $509.00, down from $549.00. This sale is available in two colors of the headphones.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.