 Best Apple Deals of the Week: Rare $130 Discounts on Apple Watch Series 11, Plus AirPods and MacBook Sales - MacRumors
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Best Apple Deals of the Week: Rare $130 Discounts on Apple Watch Series 11, Plus AirPods and MacBook Sales

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You'll find great deals on Apple's M5 MacBook Air, Apple Watch Series 11, and a few AirPods models this week. The highlight is the 46mm cellular Apple Watch Series 11 at the new all-time low price of $399.00, a $130 discount that can be found on Amazon.

Best Apple Deals Feature Shelf GreenNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

M5 MacBook Air

m5 macbook air green 2

  • What's the deal? Take $149 off M5 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$149 OFF
13-inch M5 MacBook Air (512GB) for $949.99

$149 OFF
15-inch M5 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,149.99

Amazon has a few record low prices on the new M5 MacBook Air this week, with $149 off select models of the brand new notebook. You can get the 512GB 13-inch M5 MacBook Air for $949.99, down from $1,099.00, available in all colors.

Apple Watch Series 11

apple watch series 11 green 2

  • What's the deal? Take up to $130 off Apple Watch Series 11
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm GPS) for $299.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm GPS) for $329.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm Cell) for $399.00

$130 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm Cell) for $399.00

Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with up to $130 off numerous models of the smartwatch. This sale includes nearly every aluminum model of the Series 11 on sale at a record low price, plus new steep markdowns on cellular models.

AirPods

airpods 4 anc green

  • What's the deal? Take $49 off AirPods Pro 3
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$49 OFF
AirPods Pro 3 for $199.99

$29 OFF
AirPods 4 for $99.99

Amazon this week has the AirPods Pro 3 available for $199.99, down from $249.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 3, and it's accompanied by a solid deal on the AirPods 4.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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