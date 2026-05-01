Best Apple Deals of the Week: Rare $130 Discounts on Apple Watch Series 11, Plus AirPods and MacBook Sales
You'll find great deals on Apple's M5 MacBook Air, Apple Watch Series 11, and a few AirPods models this week. The highlight is the 46mm cellular Apple Watch Series 11 at the new all-time low price of $399.00, a $130 discount that can be found on Amazon.
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M5 MacBook Air
- What's the deal? Take $149 off M5 MacBook Air
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Amazon has a few record low prices on the new M5 MacBook Air this week, with $149 off select models of the brand new notebook. You can get the 512GB 13-inch M5 MacBook Air for $949.99, down from $1,099.00, available in all colors.
Apple Watch Series 11
- What's the deal? Take up to $130 off Apple Watch Series 11
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with up to $130 off numerous models of the smartwatch. This sale includes nearly every aluminum model of the Series 11 on sale at a record low price, plus new steep markdowns on cellular models.
AirPods
- What's the deal? Take $49 off AirPods Pro 3
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Amazon this week has the AirPods Pro 3 available for $199.99, down from $249.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 3, and it's accompanied by a solid deal on the AirPods 4.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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