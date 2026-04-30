 Apple Watch Series 11 Hits $100 Off Nearly Every GPS Aluminum Model, Plus $130 Off Cellular - MacRumors
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Apple Watch Series 11 Hits $100 Off Nearly Every GPS Aluminum Model, Plus $130 Off Cellular

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Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with up to $130 off numerous models of the smartwatch. This sale includes nearly every aluminum model of the Series 11 on sale at a record low price, plus new steep markdowns on cellular models.

apple watch series 11 dark blueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 11 for $299.00, down from $399.00, and the 46mm GPS model for $329.00, down from $429.00. On Amazon, you'll find four of both the 42mm and 46mm GPS models on sale at these all-time low prices.

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm GPS) for $299.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm GPS) for $329.00

A new highlight of Series 11 deals is on the 46mm cellular model, which has hit $399.00, down from $529.00. This is a big $130 discount on the cellular Apple Watch, and it's available in three colors. You'll also find $100 off the 42mm cellular model right now.

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm Cell) for $399.00

$130 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm Cell) for $399.00

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

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