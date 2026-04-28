 Apple Shares 'Ted Lasso' Season Four Streaming Date and Teaser Trailer - MacRumors
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Apple Shares 'Ted Lasso' Season Four Streaming Date and Teaser Trailer

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Apple today announced that its hit comedy-drama series "Ted Lasso" is returning for a fourth season with a first episode on Wednesday, August 5. One new episode will follow every Wednesday thereafter through October 7.

Ted Lasso
"Ted Lasso" is one of the most popular shows ever released on the Apple TV streaming service. The eponymous character Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, starts off as a small-time football coach from Kansas who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

In the fourth season, Apple says Lasso returns to England to take on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's soccer team.

"Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would," said Apple.

Apple has shared a teaser trailer for the new season.


Fan favorites such as Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift are all set to return in the fourth season.

The third season of "Ted Lasso" was released in 2023, so there has been a long wait for a fourth season. The series has won several major awards since it debuted in 2020, with its overall positive tone making it a popular comfort show.

Tags: Apple TV Service Guide, Apple TV Shows

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Top Rated Comments

M
moabal
31 minutes ago at 07:14 am
Probably should have just ended at Season 3.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iFunk Avatar
iFunk
14 minutes ago at 07:31 am

For the life of me I don't understand why people like this show. I barely made it through half of the first episode and never went back.
No need to analyze everything in life. If you don't like it then great. When people say "I don't understand why..." it is easy. We don't all the like same things. I had someone I know say the same thing about Breaking Bad. My guess is everyone isn't going to like that show or any show... but how someone could stop half way through Breaking Bad episode 1 and say it sucks... my response was well you need to get through a few episodes IMHO.

Cheerio!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
K
Kissmo1980
28 minutes ago at 07:18 am

Probably should have just ended at Season 3.
I agree.
At some point there was too much pushing of THE MESSAGE in the series, so I was literally skipping episodes in the second and third season.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
2 minutes ago at 07:44 am

I still don't understand why Apple TV shows or movies are news worthy. There are other websites for series junkies.
Got you to read it and comment, right? 😄
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
burgman Avatar
burgman
8 minutes ago at 07:37 am

I agree.
At some point there was too much pushing of THE MESSAGE in the series, so I was literally skipping episodes in the second and third season.
Some see THE MESSAGE in wind blowing paper across a street. I just watch the show.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
11 minutes ago at 07:35 am
Wife and I enjoyed it, and I generally enjoy comedy more than any other genre...but it clearly ended, and I'm not sure it needs to resurrected. I'm sure we'll watch it anyway.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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