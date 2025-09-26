Red Sox vs. Tigers Game on Apple TV+ Tonight Will Be Partly Shot on iPhone 17 Pro

Apple TV+'s broadcast of the Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers game at Fenway Park tonight will incorporate live footage captured with the iPhone 17 Pro.

Image Credit: Apple TV+ Image Credit: Apple TV+

Apple says the iPhone 17 Pro will capture live gameplay, along with batting practice, player introductions, dugout angles, and the crowd. Apple says this is the first time an iPhone will be used in a live professional sports broadcast workflow.

Viewers will see an overlay on the screen when the broadcast is showing iPhone footage.

Apple TV+ subscribers can watch the Red Sox vs. Tigers game at no extra cost, as part of the streaming service's final "Friday Night Baseball" doubleheader of MLB's 2025 regular season. The game begins at 7:10 p.m. Eastern Time tonight. The other game in this week's doubleheader is the Tampa Bay Rays vs. the Toronto Blue Jays.