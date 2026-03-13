iPhone 17 Pro is Now Part of MLB History

Back in September, the Apple TV streaming service's broadcast of the pivotal Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers game at Fenway Park incorporated live footage captured with the iPhone 17 Pro, and now the device has been enshrined in MLB history.
Apple this week announced that the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum has added one of the four iPhone 17 Pro devices that captured the Red Sox clinching a postseason berth with a thrilling walk-off win over the Tigers to its permanent collection in Cooperstown, New York. More details are available on the Hall of Fame's website.
A weekly "Friday Night Baseball" doubleheader of MLB games returns to Apple TV for the 2026 season starting Friday, March 27. The games are included with an Apple TV subscription, at no additional cost. In the U.S., Apple TV costs $12.99 per month.
Throughout the 2026 season, Apple said iPhones will be further integrated into the lineup of cameras used for select "Friday Night Baseball" broadcasts.
Starting today, the seven new Apple products that were announced last week are available at Apple Stores and beginning to arrive to customers.
The colorful MacBook Neo and all of the other new products are on display at most Apple Store locations around the world starting today. Apple Stores have inventory of the new products for both walk-in customers and Apple Store pickup, but...
Apple is continuing to test the iOS 26.4 beta, and the latest update is now available for developers and public beta testers. As testing goes on, there are fewer new features in each beta, but today’s release adds new emoji characters and a few other changes.
New Emoji
Apple added new emoji characters, including trombone, treasure chest, distorted face, hairy creature, fight cloud, orca,...
Apple today announced that it will celebrate the company's 50th anniversary over the coming weeks, but it has yet to reveal any specific plans.
Apple was founded on April 1, 1976, so the company will turn 50 on April 1, 2026.
"While Apple is known for looking forward, this milestone offers a special moment to reflect on the journey that has brought the company here, to celebrate the...