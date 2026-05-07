Apple TV Has Two Massive Hits Returning This Summer

Two of the most popular Apple TV shows are returning this summer, with the third season of the sci-fi series "Silo" set to begin on Friday, July 3 and a fourth season of the beloved sports comedy "Ted Lasso" kicking off on Wednesday, August 5.



In the U.S., Apple TV is priced at $12.99 per month or $129 per year, with a free one-week trial available for new subscribers. Apple TV is also included in Apple One and Peacock bundles, with all of the options outlined on Apple's website.

You can stream Apple TV in the Apple TV app, which is available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select smart TVs, on the web at tv.apple.com, and more.



Silo

"Silo" follows the lives of 10,000 people living in an underground bunker to escape the seemingly toxic wasteland outside. The people are unaware of why the silo was built, and those who seek the truth face deadly consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette Nichols, an engineer who attempts to unravel the mysteries surrounding the silo following a loved one's murder. The show is based on Hugh Howey's best-selling book series.



Apple says the upcoming "Silo" season "continues the saga of a dystopian society."

"In the present, Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) survives her forced 'cleaning' but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat," says Apple. "Meanwhile, in the 'Before Times,' journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences."

New episodes of "Silo" will be released every Friday from July 3 through September 4.

Apple already renewed "Silo" for a fourth and final season too.

"With the final two chapters of 'Silo,' we can't wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos," said showrunner and executive producer Graham Yost, regarding the third and fourth seasons of the show.



Ted Lasso

"Ted Lasso" is one of the most popular shows ever released on the Apple TV streaming service. The eponymous character Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, starts off as a small-time football coach from Kansas who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.



In the fourth season, Apple says Lasso returns to England to take on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's soccer team.

"Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would," said Apple.

New episodes of "Ted Lasso" will be released every Wednesday from August 5 through October 7.

Fan favorites such as Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift are all set to return in the fourth season.

The third season of "Ted Lasso" was released in 2023, so there has been a long wait for a fourth season. The series has won several major awards since it debuted in 2020, with its overall positive tone making it a popular comfort show.