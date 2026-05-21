Apple's 15-Inch M5 MacBook Air Sees Biggest Price Cut Yet at $199 Off
Amazon has sweetened its deal on the 512GB 15-inch M5 MacBook Air today, dropping the price of the notebook down to $1,099.99, from $1,299.00. This is a new record low price on the 15-inch M5 MacBook Air, and it's available in three colors.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Amazon is providing delivery by the end of this week for many locations, and Prime members should see same-day or overnight options as well. Additionally, you'll find $150 markdowns on both 1TB models of the 15-inch M5 MacBook Air this week on Amazon, but we aren't tracking any major discounts on 13-inch models right now.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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