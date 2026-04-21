 Apple TV's Hit Show 'Silo' is Returning Soon: Release Date and Trailer - MacRumors
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Apple TV's Hit Show 'Silo' is Returning Soon: Release Date and Trailer

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Apple today announced that its hit sci-fi series "Silo" is returning for a third season starting Friday, July 3, and it shared a teaser trailer.

Apple TV Silo
"Silo" follows the lives of 10,000 people living in an underground bunker to escape the seemingly toxic wasteland outside. The people are unaware of why the silo was built, and those who seek the truth face deadly consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette Nichols, an engineer who attempts to unravel the mysteries surrounding the silo following a loved one's murder. The show is based on Hugh Howey's best-selling book series, and it is one of the most popular original series on the Apple TV streaming service.

The third season will have 10 episodes, with one released every Friday through September 4.

Apple already renewed "Silo" for a fourth and final season as well.

"With the final two chapters of 'Silo,' we can't wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos," said showrunner and executive producer Graham Yost, regarding the third and fourth seasons of the show.

About Season Three (Spoilers Ahead)

Apple says the third season "continues the saga of a dystopian society."

"In the present, Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) survives her forced 'cleaning' but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat," says Apple. "Meanwhile, in the 'Before Times,' journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences."

Trailer

Apple TV

In the U.S., Apple TV is priced at $12.99 per month or $129 per year, with a free one-week trial available for new subscribers. Apple TV is also included in Apple One and Peacock bundles, with all of the options outlined on Apple's website.

You can stream Apple TV in the Apple TV app, which is available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select smart TVs, on the web at tv.apple.com, and more.

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Tags: Apple TV Service Guide, Apple TV Shows
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