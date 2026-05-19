Apple 'Shakes Up' Oversight of Product Design Ahead of CEO Change

In his new role as Chief Hardware Officer, Apple's longtime chipmaking chief Johny Srouji has reorganized the company's hardware development leadership "to speed up work on future devices," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



The reshuffling is aimed at bringing chip and product development closer together.

"The hardware shake-up is also meant to better integrate teams working on in-house silicon with those creating products," explained Gurman.

The report said oversight of Apple's product design is moving from Kate Bergeron to two of her longtime deputies: Shelly Goldberg and Dave Pakula. Goldberg was already in charge of Mac product design, while Pakula led Apple Watch, iPad, and AirPods product design, but now they will oversee all of Apple's products.

Apple's product design group is distinct from the industrial design group, the report explained.

"Industrial design drives the overall vision and appearance of new devices, while product design focuses on translating those concepts into actual products that can be shipped to consumers," said Gurman.

Bergeron is gaining oversight of product reliability across all Apple devices, and she will continue to lead the team overseeing which materials are used for products.

With John Ternus set to become Apple CEO on September 1, the report said two of Ternus' former deputies will now report directly to Srouji: Matt Costello, who has led development of Apple's home and audio products, and Kevin Lynch, who runs a special projects group focused on the development of robotics devices.

The report outlines many other role changes, with the reorganization sounding quite significant overall heading into the Ternus era of Apple.