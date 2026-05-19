 Apple 'Shakes Up' Oversight of Product Design Ahead of CEO Change - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple 'Shakes Up' Oversight of Product Design Ahead of CEO Change

by

In his new role as Chief Hardware Officer, Apple's longtime chipmaking chief Johny Srouji has reorganized the company's hardware development leadership "to speed up work on future devices," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple Shakes Up Oversight of Product Design Ahead of CEO Change Feature
The reshuffling is aimed at bringing chip and product development closer together.

"The hardware shake-up is also meant to better integrate teams working on in-house silicon with those creating products," explained Gurman.

The report said oversight of Apple's product design is moving from Kate Bergeron to two of her longtime deputies: Shelly Goldberg and Dave Pakula. Goldberg was already in charge of Mac product design, while Pakula led Apple Watch, iPad, and AirPods product design, but now they will oversee all of Apple's products.

Apple's product design group is distinct from the industrial design group, the report explained.

"Industrial design drives the overall vision and appearance of new devices, while product design focuses on translating those concepts into actual products that can be shipped to consumers," said Gurman.

Bergeron is gaining oversight of product reliability across all Apple devices, and she will continue to lead the team overseeing which materials are used for products.

With John Ternus set to become Apple CEO on September 1, the report said two of Ternus' former deputies will now report directly to Srouji: Matt Costello, who has led development of Apple's home and audio products, and Kevin Lynch, who runs a special projects group focused on the development of robotics devices.

The report outlines many other role changes, with the reorganization sounding quite significant overall heading into the Ternus era of Apple.

Tags: Bloomberg, John Ternus, Johny Srouji, Mark Gurman

Popular Stories

wwdc 2026 horizontal

WWDC 2026 Graphic Teases Major iOS 27 Feature

Sunday April 19, 2026 3:02 pm PDT by
Apple's WWDC 2026 graphic provides "a glimpse of the revamped Siri interface coming in iOS 27," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said iOS 27 will include a new Siri interface in the Dynamic Island. When you trigger Siri, he said the Dynamic Island will show a "Search or Ask" prompt, and this will apparently be accompanied by a "glowing cursor"...
Read Full Article62 comments
iOS 26 on Three iPhones

Apple Testing Two New iOS 27 Home Screen Customization Options

Sunday April 19, 2026 3:49 pm PDT by
Apple is planning to add "Undo" and "Redo" options to the iPhone's Home Screen customization menu on iOS 27, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. These two options will make it easier to reverse or redo your Home Screen changes. "Right now, when you long-press on the home screen, you get a bubble in the top left corner with four options: Add Widget, Customize, Edit Wallpaper and Edit...
Read Full Article67 comments
14 16 inch 2021 mbps back to back feature

MacBook Pro With Touch Screen and New Mac Studio Likely 'Postponed'

Sunday April 19, 2026 7:00 pm PDT by
The global memory chip shortage may result in the next MacBook Pro and Mac Studio models launching later than expected, according to the latest rumor. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has repeatedly stated that 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with a touch screen are slated to launch in late 2026 to early 2027. In his Power On newsletter today, though, he said to be prepared for the laptops to...
Read Full Article150 comments