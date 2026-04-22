 Google Confirms Gemini-Powered Siri Coming Later This Year - MacRumors
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Google Confirms Gemini-Powered Siri Coming Later This Year

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Google today commented on its partnership with Apple, confirming that Gemini will power a new, more personalized version of Siri that's set to be released later in 2026.

Gemini Siri Feature
Google Cloud chief Thomas Kurian mentioned the Apple partnership during Google Cloud Next 2026, a conference that's taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada today.

Earlier this year, we announced a monumental partnership with one of the most iconic brands that will bring the power of our technology to users everywhere around the world. We're collaborating with Apple as their preferred cloud provider to develop the next generation of Apple Foundation Models based on Gemini technology.

These models will now power future Apple Intelligence features including a more personalized Siri coming later this year.

Kurian's comment doesn't provide us with any new information because Apple has already committed to a 2026 launch for the new ‌Siri‌ features. When Apple first delayed the smarter ‌Siri‌ in March 2025, the company said it would launch "in the coming year."

Later in 2025, Apple said that ‌Siri‌ would get an update at some point in 2026, though it did not provide a specific launch timeline. In February 2026, Apple confirmed to CNBC that the new version of ‌Siri‌ is still set to come out this year.

According to rumors, Apple was planning to release the Apple Intelligence version of ‌Siri‌ in spring 2026, but ran into issues with accuracy. Since Apple never gave a launch date beyond 2026, the ‌Siri‌ update isn't exactly delayed, but Apple has needed to adjust its internal schedule. Apple has until December 31, 2026 to update ‌Siri‌, but we could get a first look at the new personal assistant in iOS 27.

Kurian did say that Google Cloud is Apple's "preferred cloud provider," which is the same language that Google used earlier this year. It continues to be unclear if the new ‌Siri‌ and Gemini-powered ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features will use Private Cloud Compute or will run on Google's servers.

Apple has asked Google to investigate setting up servers in Google data centers to run ‌Siri‌ because Apple is anticipating much more cloud usage when the smarter ‌Siri‌ launches.

Apple plans to introduce ‌iOS 27‌ at the Worldwide Developers Conference, which is set to begin on June 8, 2026. We'll hear more about ‌Siri‌ at WWDC.

Tags: Gemini, Google, Siri Guide, Siri Chatbot Guide

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iLuddite
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