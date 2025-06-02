Apple Appeals EU Digital Markets Act Interoperability Rules

by

Apple has filed an appeal against the European Union's Digital Markets Act interoperability requirements, calling the rules "deeply flawed" and a threat to user security (via The Wall Street Journal).

european commission
Apple submitted its challenge to the EU's General Court in Luxembourg on May 30, targeting the Commission's March decision that requires Apple to make iOS more compatible with rival products including smartwatches, headphones, and VR headsets.

Under the DMA, Apple must grant third-party developers access to iOS features typically reserved for its own products, such as allowing notifications to appear on competing wearable devices. The rules also mandate faster data transfers and easier device pairing for non-Apple hardware.

Apple argues the requirements force it to share sensitive user data with competitors, creating security risks. The company specifically highlighted requests from rivals seeking access to notification content and complete WiFi network histories – data that "even Apple doesn't see."

"At Apple, we design our technology to work seamlessly together," a company spokesperson said. "The EU's interoperability requirements threaten that foundation, while creating a process that is unreasonable, costly, and stifles innovation."

The tech giant claims some companies are exploiting the DMA to bypass EU data protection standards. Apple has dedicated 500 engineers to DMA compliance efforts and launched a developer portal for interoperability requests.

Companies violating DMA rules face fines up to 10% of worldwide annual revenue. The Commission can also order business breakups in extreme cases.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Top Rated Comments

WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
58 minutes ago at 03:48 am

Imagine advocating for apps being able to store your credit card numbers in a plaintext SQL database for digital goods. Idiots.

"We want a choice!". You already do. Android. Not hard to understand. You're essentially reducing choice by making iOS like Android. ?‍♂️
I really, really, don't like that comparison. It's not making iPhone like Android, it's making Apple better. The fact that Android already did just means Google is ahead. I don't like ecosystems, at all, and want to be able to mix-and-match as I see fit.

Some of these, I agree, are going to far, but I think there should be a lot more interoperability. I live in a mixed iPhone/Android household (myself on iPhone, and wife on a Pixel).
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DBZmusicboy01 Avatar
DBZmusicboy01
1 hour ago at 03:45 am
My biggest worry right now is what America is planning on forcing Apple to do in the near future. While European Union I trust way more with their policies support for Users.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thekeyring Avatar
thekeyring
53 minutes ago at 03:53 am
Thank goodness I don't live in an EU country.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
44 minutes ago at 04:01 am

DMA is not a policy to support Users. There is no U of user or C of consumer ANYWHERE in that law. Only the M for market. Which means this is pure protectionism of European companies that can't compete with American companies. Again NO EU company is a "gatekeeper" according to the EU, even though some should absolutely be one.
Bytedance is a gatekeeper and it's Chinese. They aren't all American.

Either way, I don't care where they are from. If American companies want to operate in the EU, they do so under EU rules. American doesn't get to export laws and business practices.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
germanbeer007 Avatar
germanbeer007
41 minutes ago at 04:05 am

I really, really, don't like that comparison.
You don't have to like an objective truth.


It's not making iPhone like Android, it's making Apple better.
Who said having multiple app stores is better? Probably not a majority of consumers but a loud minority.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
40 minutes ago at 04:05 am

Who said having multiple app stores is better?
I didn't say that, but I do think that it is.

..or just one app store, and let me install .ipa files that I download, as I see fit.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments