Apple Appeals EU Digital Markets Act Interoperability Rules

Apple has filed an appeal against the European Union's Digital Markets Act interoperability requirements, calling the rules "deeply flawed" and a threat to user security (via The Wall Street Journal).



Apple submitted its challenge to the EU's General Court in Luxembourg on May 30, targeting the Commission's March decision that requires Apple to make iOS more compatible with rival products including smartwatches, headphones, and VR headsets.

Under the DMA, Apple must grant third-party developers access to iOS features typically reserved for its own products, such as allowing notifications to appear on competing wearable devices. The rules also mandate faster data transfers and easier device pairing for non-Apple hardware.

Apple argues the requirements force it to share sensitive user data with competitors, creating security risks. The company specifically highlighted requests from rivals seeking access to notification content and complete WiFi network histories – data that "even Apple doesn't see."

"At Apple, we design our technology to work seamlessly together," a company spokesperson said. "The EU's interoperability requirements threaten that foundation, while creating a process that is unreasonable, costly, and stifles innovation."

The tech giant claims some companies are exploiting the DMA to bypass EU data protection standards. Apple has dedicated 500 engineers to DMA compliance efforts and launched a developer portal for interoperability requests.

Companies violating DMA rules face fines up to 10% of worldwide annual revenue. The Commission can also order business breakups in extreme cases.