Apple Hits Back at EU Law in Court

by

Apple today opened its broadest legal attack yet on the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), telling the EU's second-highest court that the new competition regime unlawfully compels changes to the iPhone, the App Store, and iMessage (via Bloomberg).

european commission
Apple's arguments were delivered by before the General Court in Luxembourg. The company claims that the DMA, which came into effect in 2023, imposes obligations that are incompatible with protections of security, privacy, and property rights under EU law. Apple told the court that the law places "hugely onerous and intrusive burdens" on designated gatekeepers, which include Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, ByteDance, and Booking. Apple is the first U.S. company to mount a full-scale merits challenge to the framework after TikTok's earlier defeat.

The DMA requires big tech companies like Apple to make core services interoperable with rivals and to loosen business model restrictions, with the aim of preventing firms from leveraging dominance in one market to entrench power in another. In its filing, Apple contests three designations or decisions linked to that law.

Firstly, it challenges obligations that would require ‌iPhone‌ hardware and services to interoperate with competing devices such as earbuds or smartwatches. Apple argues that mandated interoperability with unknown or unvetted hardware classes could undermine user security safeguards, violate intellectual property protections, and diminish privacy controls that are central to iOS's security architecture.

Secondly, Apple disputes the inclusion of the ‌App Store‌ as a covered service under the DMA. EU regulators previously found that Apple's control over app distribution confers structural gatekeeper power, and in April they issued a €500 million fine for violating anti-steering provisions relating to purchases outside Apple's system. Apple is challenging both the designation and the penalty in separate cases. The company says that the ‌App Store‌ should not be treated as a single unified service for the purposes of the DMA and therefore should fall outside the statute's scope.

Thirdly, Apple challenges the Commission's move to probe whether iMessage should have been deemed a covered service. The Commission ultimately decided not to subject iMessage to full DMA obligations because the service does not directly produce revenue for Apple. Apple maintains that initiating that inquiry was itself procedurally improper.

Commission lawyer Paul-John Loewenthal argued that Apple has constructed an exclusionary position by maintaining unilateral control over the ‌iPhone‌ platform. He told judges that Apple's "absolute control" allows it to extract "supernormal profits in complimentary markets where its competitors are handicapped," adding:

Only Apple has the keys to that walled garden. It decides who gets it and who can offer their products and services to iPhone users. And through such control, Apple has locked in more than a third of European smartphone users.

Apple's latest case marks the first time the company has asked EU judges to limit the legal reach of the DMA before the law is fully implemented at scale across its ecosystem. A final ruling could determine the extent to which the EU may compel Apple to unlock technical layers of the ‌iPhone‌, restructure ‌App Store‌ rules, or subject iMessage to regulatory requirements.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: Bloomberg, European Union

Popular Stories

iOS 26 Feature

iOS 26.1 to iOS 26.4 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Saturday October 18, 2025 11:00 am PDT by
iOS 26 was released last month, but the software train never stops, and iOS 26.1 beta testing is already underway. So far, iOS 26.1 makes both Apple Intelligence and Live Translation on compatible AirPods available in additional languages, and it includes some other minor changes across the Apple Music, Calendar, Photos, Clock, and Safari apps. More features and changes will follow in future ...
Read Full Article109 comments
ios 26 1 liquid glass opaque

iOS 26.1 Beta 4 Lets Users Control Liquid Glass Transparency with New Toggle

Monday October 20, 2025 10:57 am PDT by
With the fourth betas of iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS 26.1, Apple has introduced a new setting that's designed to allow users to customize the look of Liquid Glass. The toggle lets users select from a clear look for Liquid Glass, or a tinted look. Clear is the current Liquid Glass design, which is more transparent and shows the background underneath buttons, bars, and menus, while tinted ...
Read Full Article196 comments
iphone air thickness

Apple Said to Cut iPhone Air Production Amid Underwhelming Sales

Friday October 17, 2025 8:29 am PDT by
Apple plans to cut production of the iPhone Air amid underwhelming sales performance, Japan's Mizuho Securities believes (via The Elec). The Japanese investment banking and securities firm claims that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are seeing higher sales than their predecessors during the same period last year, while the standard iPhone 17 is a major success, performing...
Read Full Article536 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.0.2 Update for iPhones Coming Soon

Friday October 17, 2025 7:35 am PDT by
Apple's software engineers continue to internally test iOS 26.0.2, according to MacRumors logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. iOS 26.0.2 will be a minor update that addresses bugs and/or security vulnerabilities, but we do not know any specific details yet. The update will likely be released by the end of next week. Last month, Apple released iOS 26.0.1,...
Read Full Article47 comments
Apple iPad Pro hero M5

New iPad Pro Has Six Key Upgrades Beyond M5 Chip

Saturday October 18, 2025 10:57 am PDT by
While the new iPad Pro's headline feature is the M5 chip, the device has some other changes, including N1 and C1X chips, faster storage speeds, and more. With the M5 chip, the new iPad Pro has up to a 20% faster CPU and up to a 40% faster GPU compared to the previous model with the M4 chip, according to Geekbench 6 results. Keep in mind that 256GB and 512GB configurations have a 9-core CPU,...
Read Full Article95 comments
iPhone Siri Glow

Some Apple Employees Have 'Concerns' About iOS 26.4's Revamped Siri

Sunday October 19, 2025 7:39 am PDT by
iOS 26.4 is expected to introduce a revamped version of Siri powered by Apple Intelligence, but not everyone is satisfied with how well it works. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said some of Apple's software engineers have "concerns" about the overhauled Siri's performance. However, he did not provide any specific details about the shortcomings. iOS 26.4 will...
Read Full Article349 comments
HomePod mini and Apple TV

Apple's Next Rumored Products: New HomePod Mini, Apple TV, and More

Thursday October 16, 2025 9:13 am PDT by
Apple on Wednesday updated the 14-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro with its next-generation M5 chip, but previous rumors have indicated that the company still plans to announce at least a few additional products before the end of the year. The following Apple products have at one point been rumored to be updated in 2025, although it is unclear if the timeframe for any of them has...
Read Full Article92 comments
maxresdefault

Here's How the iOS 26.1 Transparency Toggle Changes Liquid Glass

Monday October 20, 2025 1:55 pm PDT by
With the fourth beta of iOS 26.1, Apple added a toggle that makes Liquid Glass more opaque and reduces transparency. We tested the beta to see where the toggle works and what it looks like. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. If you have the latest iOS 26.1 beta, you can go to Settings > Display and Brightness to get to the new option. Tap on Liquid Glass, then...
Read Full Article127 comments
m4 macbook air blue

M5 MacBook Air Coming Spring 2026 With M5 Mac Studio and Mac Mini in Development

Thursday October 16, 2025 3:57 pm PDT by
Apple plans to launch MacBook Air models equipped with the new M5 chip in spring 2026, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is also working on M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models that will come early in the year. Neither the MacBook Pro models nor the MacBook Air models are expected to get design changes, with Apple focusing on simple chip upgrades. In the case of the MacBook Pro, a m...
Read Full Article116 comments

Top Rated Comments

contacos Avatar
contacos
45 minutes ago at 05:01 am
"locked in users" b please. I was a long time iPhone user (iPhone 3G to iPhone 16 Pro) and I had no trouble switching to the Samsung ecosystem last year. There are enough choices. iPhone is just one of many.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mentaluproar Avatar
mentaluproar
44 minutes ago at 05:02 am
Gotta say I'm with EU on this one. if the security of your device relies on exclusive control over an entire ecosystem, you are doing it wrong anyway. Instead, create paths that let 3rd party **** talk to yours **** and secure those paths.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Abazigal Avatar
Abazigal
39 minutes ago at 05:06 am
I will sit this one out. You boys have your fun. ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MRSugarD Avatar
MRSugarD
15 minutes ago at 05:31 am
People complaining about iPhone have the choice to go for Android or something else. People buying iPhones made their choice for this closed eco-system. Why does the EU want to force a company to let its competitors benefit from its infrastructure?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ryuworks Avatar
ryuworks
21 minutes ago at 05:24 am
Honestly, it's high time Apple just buck up and stop offering the services that EU deemed problematic. The iPhone does not need to be the same iPhone throughout the world. There is nothing wrong with offering a lesser, more expensive product just for EU if they feel (correctly) that the EU targets them unfairly.

Rather than wasting resources challenging a law (in a region where the lawmakers control the courts), Apple can just offer iPhones and other products with reduced service sets in the EU, and charge higher prices for the extra resources the EU made them put in.

And like usual, if Apple sets a trend, others will likely follow. Everyone will be happy.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ryuworks Avatar
ryuworks
12 minutes ago at 05:34 am

People complaining about iPhone have the choice to go for Android or something else. People buying iPhones made their choice for this closed eco-system. Why does the EU want to force a company to let its competitors benefit from its infrastructure?
Because there is no EU platform owner. But there are many EU companies making accessories and services for these platforms that will gain an advantage by not having to put in R&D resources and benefit off platform owners opening up their technologies for these EU companies.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments