 Notepad++ Mac Port Renamed Nextpad++ After Trademark Row - MacRumors
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Notepad++ Mac Port Renamed Nextpad++ After Trademark Row

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Following last month's coverage of an unofficial Mac port of Notepad++ that the original developer called out for trademark violation, the dispute has now been resolved with a rebrand.

Notepad++
The macOS port was previously released by Andrey Letov under the Notepad++ name without authorization. Don Ho created the original Windows code editor in 2003, and had publicly objected to the unofficial app's use of his trademark and the inclusion of his name and biography on its author page. After settling the dispute, the app has subsequently been renamed Nextpad++.

The site for Nextpad++ has been thoroughly updated and clearly states that the app is an "open-source and independent community port of Notepad++ to macOS." Elsewhere, Letov's About page describes the project as a Mac port of the Notepad++ GPL codebase, built on Objective-C++, Scintilla, and Cocoa, and shipped as a universal binary for Apple silicon and Intel Macs. The app also has a new icon.

Names aside, it seems Daring Fireball's John Gruber is less than charmed by the result, describing the app as feeling "unholy" and suggesting the rapid port could only have been built with AI vibe-coding tools. The site states development began on March 10.

Have you tried out Nextpad++ for Mac? Let us know what you think in the comments.

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Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
29 minutes ago at 09:02 am

Because someone protected his trademark?
I'm talking about the other party.

I fully support the folks protecting their trademark.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
37 minutes ago at 08:53 am
I think I'll be skipping this.

I'm not a fan of anything about how these folks went about this.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
20 minutes ago at 09:10 am
Maybe I'm showing my age, but I'm absolutely repelled by Mac Apps that don't look like Mac Apps.

That screenshot looks like some shareware Windows garbage.
🤮
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
11 minutes ago at 09:19 am

So, the name change is just 1 letter and then rearranged the rest?
N o t e vs N e x t
They cannot even come up with a more original name?
Probably vibe coded the App and the "new" name.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N
NMBob
18 minutes ago at 09:12 am
I'll stick with Notepad--, thanks.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BeatsByTim Avatar
BeatsByTim
23 minutes ago at 09:08 am
Should have called it "FartPad++". Because it STINKS!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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