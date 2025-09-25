EU Has 'No Intention' to Repeal DMA Following Apple Challenge

The European Commission has no plans to scrap the Digital Markets Act despite Apple's complaints that the law causes a worse experience for European iPhone owners. The Digital Markets Act (DMA) is an EU law that regulates how tech companies like Apple operate. It includes rules meant to prevent companies from unfairly favoring their own services, blocking competitors, and limiting user choice.



In a statement shared by France24, EU digital affairs spokesman Thomas Regnier said that the EC was "not surprised" by Apple's filing, and that it had "absolutely no intention" of getting rid of the DMA.

Earlier today, Apple urged EU regulators to repeal the DMA, and suggested that if the law is not repealed, the EC should use an independent European agency to evaluate how the law is affecting EU consumers.

In a statement on its website, Apple also pleaded its case to EU users. Apple said the DMA's rules put EU ‌iPhone‌ owners at risk of malware, fraud, and invasions of privacy. Apple said that the DMA has forced it to delay key features like Live Translation, ‌iPhone‌ Mirroring, and the Visited Places and Preferred Routes features in the Maps app.

"Apple has simply contested every little bit of the DMA since its entry into application," said Regnier. He said that it is up to the EC to choose how to enforce the DMA, and who will enforce it. There is "nothing in the DMA that requires companies to lower their privacy standards, their security standards," he added.

Apple has already received one 500 million euro fine for restricting app developers from informing users about purchase options available outside of the App Store. Apple appealed the fine in July, and in June, it also launched a challenge of the Digital Markets Act interoperability rules. The interoperability requirements prohibit Apple from releasing features on its platforms that are not accessible to third-party accessories like smartwatches and headphones.