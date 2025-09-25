EU Has 'No Intention' to Repeal DMA Following Apple Challenge

by

The European Commission has no plans to scrap the Digital Markets Act despite Apple's complaints that the law causes a worse experience for European iPhone owners. The Digital Markets Act (DMA) is an EU law that regulates how tech companies like Apple operate. It includes rules meant to prevent companies from unfairly favoring their own services, blocking competitors, and limiting user choice.

App Store vs EU Feature 2
In a statement shared by France24, EU digital affairs spokesman Thomas Regnier said that the EC was "not surprised" by Apple's filing, and that it had "absolutely no intention" of getting rid of the DMA.

Earlier today, Apple urged EU regulators to repeal the DMA, and suggested that if the law is not repealed, the EC should use an independent European agency to evaluate how the law is affecting EU consumers.

In a statement on its website, Apple also pleaded its case to EU users. Apple said the DMA's rules put EU ‌iPhone‌ owners at risk of malware, fraud, and invasions of privacy. Apple said that the DMA has forced it to delay key features like Live Translation, ‌iPhone‌ Mirroring, and the Visited Places and Preferred Routes features in the Maps app.

"Apple has simply contested every little bit of the DMA since its entry into application," said Regnier. He said that it is up to the EC to choose how to enforce the DMA, and who will enforce it. There is "nothing in the DMA that requires companies to lower their privacy standards, their security standards," he added.

Apple has already received one 500 million euro fine for restricting app developers from informing users about purchase options available outside of the App Store. Apple appealed the fine in July, and in June, it also launched a challenge of the Digital Markets Act interoperability rules. The interoperability requirements prohibit Apple from releasing features on its platforms that are not accessible to third-party accessories like smartwatches and headphones.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Top Rated Comments

Mrkevinfinnerty Avatar
Mrkevinfinnerty
27 minutes ago at 12:48 pm
? "Privacy and security" ?


Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
seinman Avatar
seinman
25 minutes ago at 12:50 pm
The US may not be in the best shape politically right now, but I’m sure glad I don’t live in the EU
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
The Chosen One Avatar
The Chosen One
23 minutes ago at 12:52 pm

The US may not be in the best state right now, but I’m sure glad I don’t live in the EU
Yes, having people look out for the interest of the citizens sure is odd huh.
While the DMA could use some tweaking the base idea is solid.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Etc_ Avatar
Etc_
15 minutes ago at 01:00 pm
Really love this EU criticism on MacRumors! As far as I know, several other countries worldwide are planning or evaluating similar or other regulations, including Japan and South Korea. But it seems people here love to bash the EU. Interestingly, when Apple immediately complies with China’s strict regulations (which, for example, caused the loss of permanent AirDrop for everybody), nobody seems to care. Truly ridiculous hypocrisy.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vertsix Avatar
vertsix
34 minutes ago at 12:42 pm
GOOD. They shouldn't give in to this strong-arm move by Apple.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Robert.Walter Avatar
Robert.Walter
21 minutes ago at 12:54 pm
I live in Europe and am not comfortable with the EU knocking a hole in the security of the Walled Garden.

The more it profits developers to list outside the AppStore, the less variety users will find inside it.

Being forced to download from outside removes the additional security apple’s vetting processes provided.

In addition there is no guarantee that, nor protection against, a clean download from outside won’t be replaced with a corrupted one at the developer’s discretion. (App Store wasn’t 100% but we lose this extra protection if we can only get a desired app from a 3rd party non App Store site).

And when these rogue apps do damage the EU will 1) blame Apple, and 2) offer no compensation to injured users for a problem they the eu facilitated.

I say this as a person who is a big supporter if the EU project.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments