Gemini in Google Chrome Gets a Skills Library for Saving Custom AI Prompts

Chrome has been updated today with a Skills library that's designed to let Chrome users turn AI tasks into repeatable skills that can be used on any website.
Useful prompts you create for Gemini in Chrome can be saved as a Skill that can be accessed later with a single click. If you're shopping for skincare and ask Gemini about the ingredients in a product, for example, you can save the question as a Skill and then use it again later without needing to re-type the prompt.
Google provided the following examples of how testers have used the feature across different categories.
Health & Wellness: quickly calculating protein macros for any recipe
Shopping: generating side-by-side spec comparisons across multiple tabs
Productivity: scanning lengthy documents for important information
Skills can be saved directly from the chat history in Chrome (located in the side panel when Gemini is enabled), and recalled by typing a forward slash and the Skill name or clicking on the plus sign. The selected Skill will run on the page that's being viewed, along with other selected tabs.
Google is debuting the feature with a library of pre-written Skills for common tasks and workflows like viewing ingredients, finding a gift for someone, or making substitutions in a recipe. Pre-prepared Skills can be customized as needed.
When using a Skills prompt, Gemini will confirm before taking actions like adding an event to the calendar or sending an email, similar to other Gemini actions in Chrome. Skills are rolling out for Gemini in the desktop version of Chrome when the browser's language is set to U.S. English.
Last year, Apple launched CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles. Nearly a year later, CarPlay Ultra is still limited to Aston Martin's latest luxury vehicles, but that should change fairly soon.
In May 2025, Apple said many other vehicle brands planned to offer CarPlay Ultra, including Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.
CarPlay Ultra...
As we wait for WWDC to kick off next Monday, Apple today announced the winners of its annual Apple Design Awards, recognizing apps and games for their innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement.
The 2025 Apple Design Award winners are listed below, with one app and one game selected per category:
Delight and Fun - CapWords (App) and Balatro (Game)
Innovation - Play (App) and PBJ -...
While the AirPods Max 2 received more attention, Apple also released a second pair of headphones last month: Nike Powerbeats Pro 2.
Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 are the same as the regular Powerbeats Pro 2, except they have a two-tone design consisting of black and Nike's signature Volt neon green-yellow color. The headphones were released on March 20 in the U.S., Canada, Australia, the U.K., and a ...
Google today updated its Chrome browser with support for vertical tabs, which are displayed in a sidebar instead of at the top of the browser.
The tab layout can be changed by right clicking on any Chrome window and choosing the "Show Tabs Vertically" option. Sidebar tabs feature full page titles and make it simple to organize tab groups.
Google has also added a new full-page interface...
Google today announced that you can finally change the Google Account email address that you use for Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Photos, Google Drive, and more, but this ability is only rolling out to U.S. accounts for now. The company did not indicate if or when this functionality will be available in other countries.
You can switch to any available @gmail.com address, and your previous...
Apple has hired former Google VP Lilian Rincon as its vice president of product marketing for artificial intelligence, reports Axios. Before joining Apple, Rincon was vice president of product for Google Shopping.
At Apple, Rincon will be in charge of product marketing and product management for all of Apple's AI platforms, reporting to Apple marketing chief Greg Joswiak.
Rincon led the...