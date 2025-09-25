Apple Challenges EU Digital Markets Act Over Feature Delays

by

Apple is urging European regulators to scrap the Digital Markets Act (DMA), claiming it has created security vulnerabilities and damaged the user experience, not to mention caused at least three of its product features to be postponed or delayed indefinitely.

european commission
In a statement posted to its website, Apple says EU users now face exposure to malware through mandatory third-party app stores, with pornography and gambling apps appearing on iPhones for the first time. This, Apple says, is because alternative marketplaces like AltStore have introduced content that the company has historically blocked from its App Store.

Feature development has also suffered under the new rules, says Apple. iPhone Mirroring remains unavailable in Europe because Apple cannot extend the Mac-to-iPhone connectivity to Windows PCs without exposing user data. Similarly, plans to bring its AI-powered Live Translation feature for AirPods to EU users have been put on ice over privacy-based engineering challenges.

Apple says it has also had to delay Visited Places and Preferred Routes in Maps, which store location data on device so it's only accessible to the user. "So far, our teams haven't found a way to share these capabilities with other developers without exposing our users' locations – something we are not willing to do," writes Apple.

Apple claims that these compliance efforts consume thousands of engineering hours while delivering inferior results for European customers.

The complaints read as the company's most aggressive pushback since the DMA took effect. Apple argues that rather than boosting competition, the law enables data harvesting by rival firms seeking access to sensitive iPhone information.

"Companies have submitted requests for some of the most sensitive data on a user's iPhone," Apple writes, including complete notification histories and Wi-Fi network logs that could reveal hospital visits or other private locations.

The EU in April hit Apple with a €500 million fine over App Store payment restrictions that prevent developers from steering users to make purchases outside of its App Store. Apple is still appealing the decision.

The DMA requires major tech platforms to open their ecosystems to competitors or face penalties of up to 10% of global revenue – or as much as 20% for repeat violations.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Top Rated Comments

Etc_ Avatar
Etc_
37 minutes ago at 03:23 am
People need to understand that this statement is just a lobbying move, a rather dirty one, trying to turn people against the EU. For Apple, it’s all about money; it’s not about security, the user experience or anything else. There are no technical difficulties in complying with the DMA. If Apple truly can’t implement this on a technical level, then they have some much more serious issues.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unregistered 4U Avatar
Unregistered 4U
44 minutes ago at 03:16 am

Apple simply doesn't want fair competition. Under Cook, the company has become a prime example of a monopolist.

It's time to demand that no more official phones in EU politics & government agencies come from Apple... if they are financed by taxes.
Fair competition in a market where they barely have a 30% share? Seems like the competition’s pretty effective.

I agree, no more official phones in EU politics & government agencies, but I’d say from ANY gatekeeper company. It’s time the EU built their own hardware software solutions that meets the needs of their people.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Chazak Avatar
Chazak
29 minutes ago at 03:31 am

People need to understand that this statement is just a lobbying move, a rather dirty one, trying to turn people against the EU. For Apple, it’s all about money; it’s not about security, the user experience or anything else. There are no technical difficulties in complying with the DMA. If Apple truly can’t implement this on a technical level, then they have some much more serious issues.
Wrong. So very wrong. The EU does not need Apple's help to turn people against their regulatory policies. They are doing a great job all by themselves.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bsmr Avatar
bsmr
28 minutes ago at 03:32 am

prepare to be run over by the competitors, which are somehow magically able to play by the rules...
That's it. It isn't that hard to follow the rules. All users of Apple devices should be happy, to have the EU.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Webcat86 Avatar
Webcat86
38 minutes ago at 03:23 am
I’m fully with Apple on this. The App Store one I can see opposing arguments to, but when it comes to feature delays and privacy concerns the EU is overstepping. Bureaucrats have shown time and again that they don’t understand tech, so it’s concerning when they want to impose their demands while ignoring any legitimate warnings about it - especially when it comes to putting user data at risk of breach.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
36 minutes ago at 03:25 am
Isn't this slander to CLAIM other 3rd party platforms are spreading malware? Id love a source that shows such are coming from the Alt store for example.

Also, kind of ballsy to claim Apple is the only one to be trusted with users data and bank information for some reason. They are just another vendor like a Amazon, PayPal, cinema, travel or airline websites. Everything else is just marketing and the problem always sits in front of the computer.

You could counter argue that it's better to spread it across multiple payments platforms cuz in case one gets hacked, the follout is limited since you didn't put everything in one basket.

If you truly want to be save, be German and only pay cash haha

ALSO, the EU didn't ask Apple to delay iPhone Mirroring or Translate in the EU. Apple did it themselves, simply because they don't want to be potentially asked to open the API for others and in that sense, it's their own doing but they blame the DMA
..
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments