Maryland Lawmakers Press Apple Over Decision to Close Unionized Store

In a letter sent to Apple's CEO Tim Cook and hardware engineering chief John Ternus this week, nine members of U.S. Congress from Maryland expressed "serious concern" regarding Apple's decision to close its unionized retail store in Towson, Maryland on June 20, without plans to open a replacement store within the Baltimore region.

Apple Towson Town Center

"We recognize that decisions of this scale involve complex business considerations," the lawmakers said. "However, we urge Apple to reconsider whether there are viable paths forward that would preserve jobs and maintain a retail presence in the region. Maryland residents value employers who invest in their workforce and demonstrate a sustained commitment to the communities they serve. We stand ready to engage constructively with Apple to better understand this decision and to explore potential solutions."

The letter was signed by nine of Maryland's lawmakers, including two senators and seven representatives, all from the Democratic Party. They said it was their understanding that Apple's store at the Towson Town Center has been in "a strong-performing location," but several local news reports have stated that the shopping mall is in decline and has lost major retailers like Tommy Bahama, Banana Republic, and Madewell.

In the letter, the lawmakers said the store's closure will "significantly affect" residents and small businesses across the Baltimore region, including approximately 90 employees. As a result, they asked for Apple to provide a clearer understanding of the rationale behind this decision, including whether alternatives such as relocating the store or other operational adjustments were meaningfully considered.

Last month, Apple announced that it will be permanently closing three retail stores in the U.S. in June, with the other two locations set to close beyond Apple Towson Town Center being Apple Trumbull in Trumbull, Connecticut and Apple North County in Escondido, California. Apple said it made this difficult decision following the "departure of several retailers" and declining conditions" at all three of the shopping malls.

Notably, the staff at the Towson store became Apple's first retail employees in the U.S. to unionize in 2022. They belong to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers' Coalition of Organized Retail Employees (IAM CORE), and they signed a collective bargaining agreement with Apple in 2024.

Apple said employees at the Trumbull and North County stores will "continue their roles" at the company's nearby stores in each area, so transfer eligibility is guaranteed. Meanwhile, Apple said employees at the Towson store will be eligible to apply for open roles at Apple in accordance with their collective bargaining agreement, and it is unclear if everyone who applies will successfully secure a new position at the company.

Last month, the IAM union filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), citing discriminatory treatment against unionized workers at the Towson store. Unlike workers at two other closing stores, Apple has not offered its unionized Towson employees the opportunity to transfer to other stores.

IAM said Apple not offering Towson employees the opportunity to transfer "raises serious concerns that this closure is a cynical attempt to bust the union."

"We praise the Maryland congressional delegation for having these workers' backs and demanding answers from Apple," said IAM Union International President Brian Bryant. "These workers made history by exercising their right to organize for a voice on the job. Walking away from them now sends a dangerous message to working people everywhere."

Apple has said it is simply respecting the terms of the bargaining agreement.

According to Apple, the contract that the union agreed to states that in the event of a store closure, Apple would transfer or rehire employees if the company opened a new store within 50 miles of the current location at Towson Town Center. In any other circumstance, the union negotiated for employees to receive severance. Apple has no current plans to open a new store in the area, but if it were to do so within the next 18 months, the affected employees would have the right of first refusal.

"We strongly disagree with the claims made, and we will continue to abide by the agreement that was negotiated and agreed with the union," an Apple spokesperson said. "We look forward to presenting all of the facts to the NLRB."