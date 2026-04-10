Apple is Closing a Unionized Store in the U.S. and the Union is 'Outraged'

Apple on Thursday announced that it will be permanently closing three of its retail stores in the U.S. in June, and one of them was unionized.

Apple Towson Town Center in Maryland

The other two locations that are permanently closing are Apple Trumbull in Trumbull, Connecticut and Apple North County in Escondido, California.

Apple said employees at the Trumbull and North County stores will "continue their roles" at the company's nearby stores in each area, so transfer eligibility is guaranteed. Meanwhile, Apple said employees at the Towson store will be eligible to apply for open roles at Apple in accordance with their collective bargaining agreement, and it is unclear if everyone who applies will successfully secure a new position at the company.

In a statement, Apple said it made the "difficult decision" to close all three stores due to "declining conditions" at the shopping malls in which they are located:

At Apple, we are constantly striving to deliver exceptional service and great experiences for our customers. As we continue investing to expand and enhance our retail stores and offerings worldwide, we remain deliberate about evaluating our existing locations to ensure that we can meet our customers' needs in the best way. Following the departure of several retailers and declining conditions at Trumbull Mall, the Shops at North County, and Towson Town Center, we've made the difficult decision to close our stores at these locations. Our team members at Trumbull and North County will continue their roles at nearby Apple Retail stores. Towson employees will be eligible to apply for open roles at Apple in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement. We look forward to continuing to serve customers at nearby stores and on Apple.com, the Apple Store app, and at Apple Authorized Resellers and Service Providers throughout the states.

Towson Town Center is indeed a struggling shopping mall that has lost many major retailers. Earlier this year, for example, Banana Republic, Madewell, and Tommy Bahama announced they were leaving the mall. In addition, local news outlets have reported that the area surrounding the mall is facing a rising crime rate in recent years.

In a statement, the IAM Union said it is "outraged" by Apple's decision to close the Towson store and raised "serious concerns" of potential union busting:

The IAM Union is outraged by Apple's decision to close its Towson, Md., store—the first unionized Apple retail location in the United States—and abandon both its workers and a community that relies on it for critical services and its unique access to public transit. Apple's claim that the collective bargaining agreement prevents relocation is simply false and raises serious concerns that this closure is a cynical attempt to bust the union. We are exploring all legal options and will work with elected officials and allies to hold Apple accountable. We stand with our IAM Coalition of Organized Retail Employees (IAM CORE) members and the community that depends on this store for essential access and support.

IAM added that it is exploring all legal options and will work with elected officials and allies to hold Apple accountable for this decision.

Apple has yet to respond to our follow-up questions regarding IAM's statement and the accusations of potential union busting.

Apple Towson Town Center closes June 20, according to a source familiar with the matter.