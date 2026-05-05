 20th Anniversary iPhone Could Blend Haptic Buttons Into Curved Edges - MacRumors
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20th Anniversary iPhone Could Blend Haptic Buttons Into Curved Edges

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For the rumored 20th-anniversary iPhone, Apple continues to test a solid-state haptic button system that will replace traditional mechanical buttons and enhance the uninterrupted look of the device's display, claims Chinese leaker "Instant Digital."

Mostly Screen iPhone Purple Feature 2027
According to the Weibo-based leaker, the buttons have already passed tests for use when wearing gloves or having wet hands, in extreme temperatures, and when the phone has a case on.

The leaker also claims that the 20th-anniversary iPhone will be equipped with an ultra-low energy microprocessor allowing the solid-state buttons to remain functional even when the handset is powered off or the battery has run out.

It's not the first time Instant Digital has said solid-state buttons will feature on the device. The leaker made the same claim in October 2025, saying that Apple's solution would include haptic feedback for the Side button, volume buttons, Action button, and Camera Control button.

Apple is reportedly working on a display that curves down around all four edges of the device for a borderless visual experience - and solid-state haptic buttons could help in Apple's apparent desire to create a device that looks like a slab of glass with no cutouts and no bezels.

That said, Apple's adoption of solid-state buttons has been repeatedly rumored for an iPhone, but with nothing to show for it. Back in 2022, several reports suggested Apple intended to bring solid-state buttons to the iPhone 15 Pro in 2023 as part of "Project Bongo." However, the plan was reportedly canceled at a late stage. They were then rumored to come to the iPhone 16 Pro, before being shelved indefinitely.

In the same Weibo post, the leaker went on to list other features that have been repeatedly rumored for the 2027 device, such as a dual-layer OLED panel, under-display Face ID, and an under-display front-facing camera. They also mentioned a 6,000mAh battery, under-display audio (eliminating the earpiece slit), reverse wireless charging, and a next-generation Ceramic Shield - although it's unclear whether these last few items are more of a wish list of features rather than being based on new supply chain information.

Instant Digital has a generally good track record for Apple rumors and has provided some accurate information ahead of time, such as the imminent launch of 2023's Yellow iPhone 14, as well as the frosted back glass of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

The 20th anniversary iPhone will presumably come out in the fall of 2027.

Tags: 20th-Anniversary iPhone Guide, Instant Digital

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Justin Cymbal
14 minutes ago at 04:01 am
I hope Apple switches back to titanium (from the current aluminum)

Titanium is such a better alloy in terms of durability
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