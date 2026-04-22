 iPhone 18 Pro's Special Color Rumored Yet Again - MacRumors
Skip to Content

iPhone 18 Pro's Special Color Rumored Yet Again

by

Last week, Macworld's Filipe Espósito reported that Apple is testing four color options for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, and one of those colors has since been corroborated by a known leaker on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Four iPhone 18 Pro Colors Mock Feature
The four alleged color options include Light Blue, Dark Cherry, Dark Gray, and Silver.

Dark Cherry would be the signature new color option for the iPhone 18 Pro models this year, following Cosmic Orange for the iPhone 17 Pro models. This might end up being the "deep red" that was previously rumored for the devices.

Weibo leaker "Instant Digital" today corroborated the Dark Cherry color option, describing it as a mix of burgundy, coffee, and deep purple. Those were all previously-rumored iPhone 18 Pro color options, but it appears that they are actually one in the same.

"Instant Digital" has accurately leaked Apple information before, such as the yellow color for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Light Blue looks similar to the iPhone 13 Pro's Sierra Blue color option.

Depending on the shade, Dark Gray could be similar to either the iPhone 13 Pro's Graphite color option or the iPhone 14 Pro's Space Black finish.

Silver would remain an option too — it is Apple's classic color.

iPhone 17 Pro models are available in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver. Macworld said Cosmic Orange and Deep Blue will likely be discontinued, so do not expect either of those color options to remain available for the iPhone 18 Pro models.

Last year, Macworld accurately leaked the iPhone 17 Pro's Cosmic Orange and Deep Blue colors, but the report also mentioned black, white, and gray color options that did not materialize. So, at least some of the rumored iPhone 18 Pro colors will likely prove to be true, but it remains to be seen if Apple moves forward with all four.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro models in September.

Related Roundup: iPhone 18 Pro
Tag: Instant Digital

Popular Stories

iphone 17 pro dark blue 1

Apple Will Finally Fulfill a Top Request With the iPhone 18 Pro

Wednesday April 1, 2026 2:20 pm PDT by
Many people have long wished for Apple to release a Pro or Pro Max model of the iPhone in red, and it might finally happen this year. The special new color that Apple is considering for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max this year is red, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Specifically, he said that Apple has tested a "deep red" finish for the two devices. If this rumor...
Read Full Article
Dynamic Island iPhone 18 Pro Feature

iPhone 18 Pro Color Rumors Might Disappoint a Lot of People

Thursday April 2, 2026 3:00 pm PDT by
Fresh out of the rumor haze, Apple's iPhone 18 Pro color options are starting to take shape, and not everyone is going to be happy. According to Weibo leaker Instant Digital, Apple's next-generation premium iPhones still won't come in black in 2026. If the rumor is true, it will be the second consecutive year Apple has ditched what was arguably its most classic color option for the Pro...
Read Full Article
iphone 17 pro black feature

iPhone 18 Pro Reportedly Won't Come in Black

Thursday April 2, 2026 3:33 am PDT by
Apple offers the iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max in just three colors – Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue – but notably there's no black option. Last year was the first time Apple's high-end iPhones have not been available with a black or dark gray color option in any way, but those hoping for the return of black this year for the iPhone 18 Pro should look away now....
Read Full Article130 comments

Top Rated Comments

TwoBytes Avatar
TwoBytes
42 minutes ago at 07:34 am
Space Blue, Space Grey, Space Cherry, Space Silver
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
groove-agent Avatar
groove-agent
41 minutes ago at 07:34 am
I don't know why colour is so important when you can change the color of your phone with a case, which most people have on their phones anyway.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments