Here's How the iPhone Ultra Compares to Other Apple Devices

With dummy models of Apple's rumored foldable iPhone now circulating, YouTube channel Max Tech's Vadim Yuryev has shared images and video of the book-style form factor compared to existing Apple devices, giving us a better idea of what to expect when it launches later this year.



The foldable iPhone's inner display is said to have a 4:3 aspect ratio like an iPad, and it will have an iPad mini-sized OLED display when it's opened up. Most rumors say it will be 5.5 inches when closed, and 7.8 inches when open, making it a bit smaller than the 8.3-inch iPad mini (shown behind the dummy in the image above).



Compared to an iPhone 17 Pro Max in landscape orientation, Yurydev says the width of the foldable is basically the same, but it has a 56.9 percent taller display (71 mm vs. 111.5 mm). Yurydev suggests this will provide a more immersive video experience at 16:9 and will be "awesome" for gaming using onscreen controls.

Yurydev also shared a video showing what it might be like to interact with the outer display, which is probably smaller than many people will be expecting. According to The Information , it will measure just 5.3 inches – smaller than the 5.4-inch screen on the iPhone 13 mini – but that claim is an outlier, whereas most rumors put it at 5.5 inches. Either way, bigger hands may find it takes some getting used to.



Further images give us an idea of the side of the device when folded. A Touch ID-integrated power button and a Camera Control button can be seen set apart on the right side, with volume buttons along the top like the iPad mini. Face ID is not expected to feature because of space constraints, while Apple apparently sees Camera Control as a key feature for the device, enabling users to maintain a steady grip while making any required adjustments, or do so one-handed if they wish.

Note the raised camera bump or "plateau" that does not span across the entire back of the device. It houses a two-lens camera system, rather than three, which is expected.



Yurydev says his dummy unit is exactly 11mm thick when it's closed. That contrasts with rumors suggesting the foldable could be around 9mm to 9.5mm when closed. Yurydev stands by the accuracy of his dummy, saying it should be "spot on" like last year's iPhone 17 Pro units. Yurydev did not disclose the thickness of the unit when open, but if it is 4.5mm as some rumors claim, the foldable iPhone will be Apple's thinnest device by far.

Apple is expected to unveil the foldable iPhone in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models (shown above), whose dimensions are expected to remain identical to the iPhone 17 Pro series, albeit with a smaller Dynamic Island and – based on these dummies – a potentially thicker camera plateau with lenses that protrude more. Apple may call its first foldable "iPhone Ultra," according to an oft-reliable Chinese leaker.