Foldable iPad Said to Share Hinge Design With Upcoming iPhone Ultra

Apple is still developing a large foldable iPad despite technical hurdles, and it should feature the same crease-free hinge design as Apple's rumored "iPhone Ultra," its first foldable iPhone expected to launch in the fall.



That's according to Weibo-based Digital Chat Station. The popular Chinese-language leaker implies that Apple's large foldable iPad will create a new market for giant folding tablets, but it's likely to still be some ways off yet.

A report in July last year claimed Apple had decided to pause work on a larger-screened foldable iPad because of development issues, but Bloomberg reported in March that development continues.

According to Bloomberg's previous reporting, Apple wanted to launch the device in 2028, but problems with weight and display technology are likely to cause it to be pushed back until 2029.

The device is believed to have a Samsung-made 18-inch display, and will challenge Apple's long-running tradition of keeping the Mac and iPad as separate devices. Some have referred to it as a foldable iPad, while others have called it an all-display MacBook, but concerns remain about its practicality when it comes to typing.

When closed, the iPad resembles a MacBook, with an aluminum exterior and no outer display. When opened, it unfolds to roughly the size of a 13-inch MacBook Air, but without a physical keyboard. Due to its large display and aluminum chassis, current prototypes weigh about 3.5 pounds, making them considerably heavier than existing iPad Pro models.

An 18-inch OLED foldable display will surely be expensive, too, given that Apple charges $1,299 for the 13-inch ‌iPad Pro. If prices don't come down for components over the next few years, the foldable ‌iPad‌ could cost as much as $3,900. It also sounds like Apple still has work to do to perfect its hinge/crease designs.

Meanwhile, Apple's foldable iPhone, which could take the name "iPhone Ultra," is expected to arrive in the fall alongside Apple's new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models, barring any last-minute production mishaps. The folding iPhone is said to feature a 5.5-inch display when closed, and a 7.8-inch display when open, plus a super-thin design with minimal crease and a durable hinge.