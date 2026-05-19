 Foldable iPad Said to Share Hinge Design With Upcoming iPhone Ultra - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Foldable iPad Said to Share Hinge Design With Upcoming iPhone Ultra

by

Apple is still developing a large foldable iPad despite technical hurdles, and it should feature the same crease-free hinge design as Apple's rumored "iPhone Ultra," its first foldable iPhone expected to launch in the fall.

FoldPad Redux 24 Magenta and Blue
That's according to Weibo-based Digital Chat Station. The popular Chinese-language leaker implies that Apple's large foldable iPad will create a new market for giant folding tablets, but it's likely to still be some ways off yet.

A report in July last year claimed Apple had decided to pause work on a larger-screened foldable iPad because of development issues, but Bloomberg reported in March that development continues.

According to Bloomberg's previous reporting, Apple wanted to launch the device in 2028, but problems with weight and display technology are likely to cause it to be pushed back until 2029.

The device is believed to have a Samsung-made 18-inch display, and will challenge Apple's long-running tradition of keeping the Mac and iPad as separate devices. Some have referred to it as a foldable iPad, while others have called it an all-display MacBook, but concerns remain about its practicality when it comes to typing.

When closed, the iPad resembles a MacBook, with an aluminum exterior and no outer display. When opened, it unfolds to roughly the size of a 13-inch MacBook Air, but without a physical keyboard. Due to its large display and aluminum chassis, current prototypes weigh about 3.5 pounds, making them considerably heavier than existing iPad Pro models.

An 18-inch OLED foldable display will surely be expensive, too, given that Apple charges $1,299 for the 13-inch ‌iPad Pro. If prices don't come down for components over the next few years, the foldable ‌iPad‌ could cost as much as $3,900. It also sounds like Apple still has work to do to perfect its hinge/crease designs.

Meanwhile, Apple's foldable iPhone, which could take the name "iPhone Ultra," is expected to arrive in the fall alongside Apple's new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models, barring any last-minute production mishaps. The folding iPhone is said to feature a 5.5-inch display when closed, and a 7.8-inch display when open, plus a super-thin design with minimal crease and a durable hinge.

Tags: Digital Chat Station, Foldable iPhone Guide, iPhone Ultra Guide

Popular Stories

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature 1

Apple Apparently Sees Camera Control as Key Foldable iPhone Feature

Monday April 20, 2026 7:40 am PDT by
Apple's first foldable iPhone will be eSIM only and feature a Camera Control despite its ultra-thin design, according to a known leaker. In a series of new posts, the leaker known as "Instant Digital" said that Apple has made deliberate engineering compromises to ensure that the first foldable iPhone features a Camera Control button, despite it being at least 1.1mm thinner than the iPhone...
Read Full Article41 comments
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature 1

We Finally Know What Apple's Foldable iPhone Looks Like

Tuesday April 21, 2026 12:10 pm PDT by
A recent leak provides our best look yet at the all-new design of Apple's first foldable iPhone, dubbed the "iPhone Ultra." Leaker Sonny Dickson recently shared images of the first iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and foldable iPhone dummy models. The images conform with rumors about the designs of the three devices and provide the first real visual confirmation of how they will look....
Read Full Article
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Iridescent 1

Foldable 'iPhone Ultra' Could Be Missing These 5 Key Features Despite $2,000 Price Tag

Friday April 24, 2026 10:41 am PDT by
Apple's first foldable iPhone, dubbed the "iPhone Ultra," could be missing at least five key features present on the iPhone 18 Pro models despite its $2,000 price point. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Recent images of dummy models shared by Sonny Dickson and Vadim Yuryev seem to reveal two previously undiscussed missing features of the iPhone Ultra: MagSafe and...
Read Full Article211 comments

Top Rated Comments

Le0M Avatar
Le0M
14 minutes ago at 03:02 am

Nobody wants foldables
You know all 8 billion people on this earth 🤣?
I mean, why can't people be more objective and express a personal opinion as such?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G
goaliefight
24 minutes ago at 02:52 am
Nobody wants foldables
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lepetitnicolas Avatar
lepetitnicolas
30 minutes ago at 02:45 am
Why make a foldable iPhone or iPad when you can just put a 5G antenna/phone hardware into a smaller MacBook Neo and just call it the iPhonePad Fold and that's it, it will sell like crazy.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments