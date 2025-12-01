Apple AI Chief John Giannandrea Retiring After Siri Delays

Apple AI chief John Giannandrea is stepping down from his position and retiring in spring 2026, Apple announced today.



Giannandrea will serve as an advisor between now and 2026, with former Microsoft AI researcher Amar Subramanya set to take over as vice president of AI. Subramanya will report to Apple engineering chief Craig Federighi, and will lead Apple Foundation Models, ML research, and AI Safety and Evaluation.

Subramanya was previously corporate vice president of AI at Microsoft, and before that, he spent 16 years at Google. He was head of engineering for Google's Gemini Assistant, and Apple says that he has "deep expertise" in both AI and ML research that will be important to "Apple's ongoing innovation and future Apple Intelligence features."

Some of the teams that Giannandrea oversaw will move to Sabih Khan and Eddy Cue, such as AI Infrastructure and Search and Knowledge. Khan is Apple's new Chief Operating Officer who took over for Jeff Williams earlier this year. Cue has long overseen Apple services.

Apple CEO Tim Cook thanked Giannandrea for his role advancing Apple's AI work, and he said that he looks forward to working with Subramanya. He also said that Federighi has played an important role in Apple's AI efforts.



"We are thankful for the role John played in building and advancing our AI work, helping Apple continue to innovate and enrich the lives of our users," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "AI has long been central to Apple's strategy, and we are pleased to welcome Amar to Craig's leadership team and to bring his extraordinary AI expertise to Apple. In addition to growing his leadership team and AI responsibilities with Amar's joining, Craig has been instrumental in driving our AI efforts, including overseeing our work to bring a more personalized Siri to users next year."

Apple said that it is "poised to accelerate its work in delivering intelligent, trusted, and profoundly personal experiences" with the new AI team.

Giannandrea's departure comes after Apple's major iOS 18 Siri failure. Apple introduced a smarter, "‌Apple Intelligence‌" version of ‌Siri‌ at WWDC 2024, and advertised the functionality when marketing the iPhone 16. In early 2025, Apple announced that it would not be able to release the promised version of ‌Siri‌ as planned, and updates were delayed until spring 2026.

An exodus of Apple's AI team followed as Apple scrambled to improve ‌Siri‌ and deliver on features like personal context, onscreen awareness, and improved app integration. Apple is now rumored to be partnering with Google for a more advanced version of ‌Siri‌ and other ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features that are set to come out next year.