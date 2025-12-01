Apple AI Chief John Giannandrea Retiring After Siri Delays

Apple AI chief John Giannandrea is stepping down from his position and retiring in spring 2026, Apple announced today.

Sad Siri Feature
Giannandrea will serve as an advisor between now and 2026, with former Microsoft AI researcher Amar Subramanya set to take over as vice president of AI. Subramanya will report to Apple engineering chief Craig Federighi, and will lead Apple Foundation Models, ML research, and AI Safety and Evaluation.

Subramanya was previously corporate vice president of AI at Microsoft, and before that, he spent 16 years at Google. He was head of engineering for Google's Gemini Assistant, and Apple says that he has "deep expertise" in both AI and ML research that will be important to "Apple's ongoing innovation and future Apple Intelligence features."

Some of the teams that Giannandrea oversaw will move to Sabih Khan and Eddy Cue, such as AI Infrastructure and Search and Knowledge. Khan is Apple's new Chief Operating Officer who took over for Jeff Williams earlier this year. Cue has long overseen Apple services.

Apple CEO Tim Cook thanked Giannandrea for his role advancing Apple's AI work, and he said that he looks forward to working with Subramanya. He also said that Federighi has played an important role in Apple's AI efforts.

"We are thankful for the role John played in building and advancing our AI work, helping Apple continue to innovate and enrich the lives of our users," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "AI has long been central to Apple's strategy, and we are pleased to welcome Amar to Craig's leadership team and to bring his extraordinary AI expertise to Apple. In addition to growing his leadership team and AI responsibilities with Amar's joining, Craig has been instrumental in driving our AI efforts, including overseeing our work to bring a more personalized Siri to users next year."

Apple said that it is "poised to accelerate its work in delivering intelligent, trusted, and profoundly personal experiences" with the new AI team.

Giannandrea's departure comes after Apple's major iOS 18 Siri failure. Apple introduced a smarter, "‌Apple Intelligence‌" version of ‌Siri‌ at WWDC 2024, and advertised the functionality when marketing the iPhone 16. In early 2025, Apple announced that it would not be able to release the promised version of ‌Siri‌ as planned, and updates were delayed until spring 2026.

An exodus of Apple's AI team followed as Apple scrambled to improve ‌Siri‌ and deliver on features like personal context, onscreen awareness, and improved app integration. Apple is now rumored to be partnering with Google for a more advanced version of ‌Siri‌ and other ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features that are set to come out next year.

Top Rated Comments

MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
42 minutes ago at 02:19 pm
If Apple can’t make Siri good or build AI, how can I trust them to put a robot in my house?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nickf Avatar
nickf
38 minutes ago at 02:23 pm
It sounds like Giannandrea got retired. I'm surprised Zuckerberg didn't offer him $200m just for lols.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kidseeghost Avatar
Kidseeghost
23 minutes ago at 02:37 pm
That was just a matter of time after the whole Siri debacle.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
40 minutes ago at 02:20 pm

Apple AI chief John Giannandrea is stepping down from his position and retiring in spring, 2026
forced or voluntary retirement?

Well, happy retirement in either case, (unfortunately,) I don't think he'll be missed ...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hieranonymous Avatar
hieranonymous
23 minutes ago at 02:37 pm
I guess it makes sense that a guy who oversaw the development of Gemini at Google will now oversee the development of a version of Siri that is powered by a white-label instance of Gemini.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hieranonymous Avatar
hieranonymous
21 minutes ago at 02:39 pm

Whether it's fully his fault or not, his name is inextricably linked to Apple's AI shortcomings. I doubt he's going to be able to gain another high profile executive position at a major firm. So the solution is likely to take the forced retirement, take stock of his 60 years and what that means for future employment, and probably do some consulting and sit on some boards.
If I were him I would just take the money and eff off to the Mediterranean and never think about any of this stuff or any of these people ever again.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments