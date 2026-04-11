Best Apple Deals of the Week: M5 MacBook Air Hits New Record Low Prices at $150 Off, Plus MacBook Pro Deals

This week we began tracking one of the best deals of the year so far, with $150 off nearly every model of Apple's new M5 MacBook Air. You'll find these sales below, plus great discounts on the 2026 MacBook Pro, AirPods Max 2, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and a few Samsung markdowns to celebrate the launch of the new Frame Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



M5 MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take $150 off M5 MacBook Air

Take $150 off M5 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon has a few record low prices on the new M5 MacBook Air this week, with $150 off nearly every model of the brand new notebook. Prices start at $949.00 for the 512GB 13-inch M5 MacBook Air, down from $1,099.00.



M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro

What's the deal? Take up to $199 off M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro

Take up to $199 off M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

In addition to the M5 MacBook Air deals, Amazon this week introduced record low prices on Apple's M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro. You can get up to $199 off select models without the need of a membership or clipping a coupon, with prices starting at $2,049.99 for the 14-inch model.



AirPods Max 2

What's the deal? Take $19 off AirPods Max 2

Take $19 off AirPods Max 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Apple's new AirPods Max 2 launched last week, and Amazon is one of the only retailers offering a discount on the headphones. You can get the Midnight and Starlight color options for $529.99 on Amazon, down from $549.00.



Apple Watch Ultra 3

What's the deal? Take $99 off Apple Watch Ultra 3

Take $99 off Apple Watch Ultra 3 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week brought back deals on the Apple Watch Ultra 3, providing $99 discounts on select models. It's been months since we last tracked any discounts on the Ultra 3, and these are solid second-best prices on the 2025 smartwatch.



Samsung

What's the deal? Save on Samsung's new The Frame Pro TV and more

Save on Samsung's new The Frame Pro TV and more Where can I get it? Samsung

Samsung Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Samsung this week announced its newest lineup of The Frame TVs with the 2026 The Frame and The Frame Pro, and you can get a bundle deal of up to $850 in savings when purchasing the new models.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.