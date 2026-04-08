 Apple's New M5 MacBook Air Hits $949 Record Low Price on Amazon - MacRumors
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Apple's New M5 MacBook Air Hits $949 Record Low Price on Amazon

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Amazon has introduced a few new record low prices on the M5 MacBook Air this week, with up to $150 off these notebooks. We started tracking these deals over the weekend, and the selection of color options at best-ever prices has only expanded since then.

m5 macbook air purpleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon has the 512GB 13-inch M5 MacBook Air for $949.00, down from $1,099.00, and the 24GB/1TB model for $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00. Both of these represent new record low prices for each configuration.

$150 OFF
13-inch M5 MacBook Air (512GB) for $949.00

$150 OFF
13-inch M5 MacBook Air (16GB/1TB) for $1,149.00

$150 OFF
13-inch M5 MacBook Air (24GB/1TB) for $1,349.00

In terms of the 15-inch models, you'll find up to $150 off the M5 MacBook Air, with multiple color options on sale for each configuration. Prices start at $1,149.00 for the 512GB model, down from $1,299.00, and also include both 1TB models on sale.

$150 OFF
15-inch M5 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,149.00

$150 OFF
15-inch M5 MacBook Air (16GB/1TB) for $1,349.00

$150 OFF
15-inch M5 MacBook Air (24GB/1TB) for $1,549.00

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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