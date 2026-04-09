 AirPods Max 2 Available for $529.99 on Amazon - MacRumors
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AirPods Max 2 Available for $529.99 on Amazon

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Apple's new AirPods Max 2 launched last week, and Amazon is still one of the only retailers offering a discount on the headphones. You can get the Midnight and Starlight color options for $529.99 on Amazon, down from $549.00.

airpods max 2 bright pinkNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Although this is only a $19 discount on the AirPods Max 2, it's the best markdown you'll find online if you're looking to order the new headphones. Free delivery has the AirPods Max 2 arriving around April 14, but they can be delivered as soon as tomorrow with Prime shipping.

$19 OFF
AirPods Max 2 for $529.99

In other new product discounts, Amazon has the M5 MacBook Air for $150 off across nearly every model this week. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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