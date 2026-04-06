Apple's 2026 MacBook Pro Hits All-Time Low Prices on Amazon With Up to $199 Off
Amazon is offering a few all-time low prices on Apple's M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro, with up to $199 off select models without the need of a membership or clipping a coupon. These deals join Amazon's discounts on the M5 MacBook Air from over the weekend, which are seeing up to $200 in savings.
MacBook Pro
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Starting with the 14-inch models, you can get the 24GB/1TB M5 Pro MacBook Pro for $2,049.99, down from $2,199.00. This deal, along with all of the others we're tracking in this article, represent best-ever prices on the brand new M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro.
We're also tracking similar steep discounts on the 16-inch models, including a few M5 Max options. These discounts reach up to $199 off original prices, and as of writing we're only tracking these deals on Amazon.
MacBook Air
Amazon has the 512GB 13-inch M5 MacBook Air for $949.99, down from $1,099.00, and the 24GB/1TB model for $1,349.99, down from $1,499.00. Both of these represent new record low prices for each configuration, and as of writing we're only seeing these deals at Amazon.
In terms of the 15-inch models, you'll find up to $149 off the M5 MacBook Air, with multiple color options on sale for each configuration. Prices start at $1,149.99 for the 512GB model, down from $1,299.00, and also include both 1TB models on sale.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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