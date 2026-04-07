Samsung Debuts 2026 The Frame Pro Models With Up to $850 in Bundle Savings

Samsung this week announced its newest lineup of The Frame TVs with the 2026 The Frame and The Frame Pro, and you can get a bundle deal of up to $850 in savings when purchasing the new models. Additionally, we're tracking a few other deals on Samsung TVs and monitors below.

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The new models of The Frame and The Frame Pro are upgraded with new glare-free technology to further minimize reflections and make artwork appear even more realistic. For gamers, both models feature Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for ultra-smooth motion, while new DLG 240Hz can reach even higher frame rates when connecting a compatible PC.

To mark the launch of The Frame Pro, Samsung is offering a "Picture Perfect Bundle" with over $800 in savings. It includes a white bezel, ultra-slim soundbar, professional installation, one year Art Store subscriptions, and two years of Samsung Care+ membership. You can see this bundle on The Frame Pro page on Samsung's website, and it's available in all sizes.

The Frame Pro models are available to purchase now, but the base models will launch at a later date. Below we're tracking even more TV and monitor deals on Samsung.com, including big discounts on previous-generation models of The Frame.



TVs

Monitors

Samsung has a few unique monitor deals this week, offering a free copy of Resident Evil Requiem at no cost when purchasing select monitors. This includes select monitors on this landing page, with up to $1,000 in savings on these displays. When you register these monitors after purchasing them, you'll get a download code for Resident Evil Requiem, which is a $70 value.



If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.