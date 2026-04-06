 Apple Watch Ultra 3 Gets First Major Discount of 2026 With $99 Off Select Models - MacRumors
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Apple Watch Ultra 3 Gets First Major Discount of 2026 With $99 Off Select Models

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Amazon today has introduced fresh deals on the Apple Watch Ultra 3, providing $99 discounts on select models. It's been months since we last tracked any discounts on the Ultra 3, and these are solid second-best prices on the 2025 smartwatch.

apple watch ultra 3 blueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the Apple Watch Ultra 3 for $699.99 in Natural and Black color options, down from $799.00. There are also a few Milanese Loop models on sale for $799.99, down from $899.00.

$99 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 3 for $699.99

We've collected all of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 models currently on sale on Amazon in the list below. All of these deals are within $19 of the all-time low price, and they're the best prices we've seen so far in 2026.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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Related Roundup: Apple Deals