 Best Apple Deals of the Week: M5 MacBook Air Hits New Record Low Prices at $150 Off, Plus MacBook Pro Deals - MacRumors
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Best Apple Deals of the Week: M5 MacBook Air Hits New Record Low Prices at $150 Off, Plus MacBook Pro Deals

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This week we began tracking one of the best deals of the year so far, with $150 off nearly every model of Apple's new M5 MacBook Air. You'll find these sales below, plus great discounts on the 2026 MacBook Pro, AirPods Max 2, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and a few Samsung markdowns to celebrate the launch of the new Frame Pro.

Best Apple Deals Feature 0007 1Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

M5 MacBook Air

m5 macbook air pink

  • What's the deal? Take $150 off M5 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$150 OFF
13-inch M5 MacBook Air (512GB) for $949.00

$150 OFF
15-inch M5 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,149.00

Amazon has a few record low prices on the new M5 MacBook Air this week, with $150 off nearly every model of the brand new notebook. Prices start at $949.00 for the 512GB 13-inch M5 MacBook Air, down from $1,099.00.

M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro

macbook pro 2026 pink

  • What's the deal? Take up to $199 off M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$149 OFF
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $2,049.99

$149 OFF
16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $2,549.99

In addition to the M5 MacBook Air deals, Amazon this week introduced record low prices on Apple's M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro. You can get up to $199 off select models without the need of a membership or clipping a coupon, with prices starting at $2,049.99 for the 14-inch model.

AirPods Max 2

airpods max 2 pink

  • What's the deal? Take $19 off AirPods Max 2
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$19 OFF
AirPods Max 2 for $529.99

Apple's new AirPods Max 2 launched last week, and Amazon is one of the only retailers offering a discount on the headphones. You can get the Midnight and Starlight color options for $529.99 on Amazon, down from $549.00.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

apple watch ultra 3 new pink

  • What's the deal? Take $99 off Apple Watch Ultra 3
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$99 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 3 for $699.99

Amazon this week brought back deals on the Apple Watch Ultra 3, providing $99 discounts on select models. It's been months since we last tracked any discounts on the Ultra 3, and these are solid second-best prices on the 2025 smartwatch.

Samsung

samsung frame pro 2026 pink

  • What's the deal? Save on Samsung's new The Frame Pro TV and more
  • Where can I get it? Samsung
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO $850 SAVINGS
The Frame Pro 'Picture Perfect Bundle'

Samsung this week announced its newest lineup of The Frame TVs with the 2026 The Frame and The Frame Pro, and you can get a bundle deal of up to $850 in savings when purchasing the new models.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals