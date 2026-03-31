 Apple Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Employee Gifts, Plans Finale Concert at Apple Park - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Employee Gifts, Plans Finale Concert at Apple Park

by

Apple is providing employees with a special gift in honor of its 50th anniversary, which takes place on Wednesday, April 1. Employees will receive a commemorative t-shirt, enamel pin, and limited-edition poster, all of which have the scribble-style rainbow Apple logo that Apple has been using for its 50th anniversary artwork.

Apple 50 Years of Thinking Different
An Apple Park sign says that products are "crafted by hand" and are available for employees to pick up until April 30.

Apple kicked off its 50th anniversary celebrations in March, and has been hosting concerts and Today at Apple events around the world. There was an Alicia Keys concert in New York, a Li Yuchun performance in Chengdu, a Mumford & Sons concert in London, a meetup with professional figure skater Elladj Baldé in Vancouver, a light show with music composed by Bailey Pickles in Sydney, and more.

Apple plans to wrap up its 50th anniversary party with a special finale performance at its ‌Apple Park‌ campus for employees. The musical guest hasn't yet been announced, but rumors suggest that it will be Paul McCartney.

Tag: Apple 50th Anniversary

Top Rated Comments

TroyBoy30 Avatar
TroyBoy30
34 minutes ago at 12:12 pm
thats just sad
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
28 minutes ago at 12:18 pm
Would have expected higher quality gifts. The cheap collar on that T-shirt says dollar store quality. Should have been at least a polo shirt with embroidered logo.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
diblasio
10 minutes ago at 12:36 pm
It’s cute, and you aren’t even getting one. Chill and let other people enjoy things!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bigandtasty Avatar
bigandtasty
25 minutes ago at 12:20 pm

Would have expected higher quality gifts. The cheap collar on that T-shirt says dollar store quality. Should have been at least a polo shirt with embroidered logo.
agreed. More like gift crap. You'd think since it's limited they would do a little more than screen print a few beefy t's and calling it good. More money to invest in new Siri.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
14 minutes ago at 12:31 pm
20th anniversary: Apple releases the TAM.
50th anniversary: Here's a shirt.



Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
15 minutes ago at 12:30 pm

agreed. More like gift crap. You'd think since it's limited they would do a little more than screen print a few beefy t's and calling it good. More money to invest in new Siri.
The sad thing is, those T-shirts don't even meet Hanes Beefy-T quality. Thin as paper. Women working at Apple will probably never wear it.



Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments