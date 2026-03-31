Apple Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Employee Gifts, Plans Finale Concert at Apple Park

Apple is providing employees with a special gift in honor of its 50th anniversary, which takes place on Wednesday, April 1. Employees will receive a commemorative t-shirt, enamel pin, and limited-edition poster, all of which have the scribble-style rainbow Apple logo that Apple has been using for its 50th anniversary artwork.



An Apple Park sign says that products are "crafted by hand" and are available for employees to pick up until April 30.

50 Years of Thinking Different pic.twitter.com/jxx9gkzkE4 — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 31, 2026

Apple 50th Anniversary employee gifts! Each employee gets a 50th T-shirt, limited edition poster and enamel pin! pic.twitter.com/EpvT9no3Yh — Mr. Macintosh (@ClassicII_MrMac) March 31, 2026

Apple kicked off its 50th anniversary celebrations in March, and has been hosting concerts and Today at Apple events around the world. There was an Alicia Keys concert in New York, a Li Yuchun performance in Chengdu, a Mumford & Sons concert in London, a meetup with professional figure skater Elladj Baldé in Vancouver, a light show with music composed by Bailey Pickles in Sydney, and more.

Apple plans to wrap up its 50th anniversary party with a special finale performance at its ‌Apple Park‌ campus for employees. The musical guest hasn't yet been announced, but rumors suggest that it will be Paul McCartney.