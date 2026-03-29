 Apple's 50th Anniversary Finale Revealed - MacRumors
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Apple's 50th Anniversary Finale Revealed

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Apple has been celebrating its upcoming 50th anniversary by hosting surprise performances and other events around the world over the past few weeks, and now Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed details about the company's grand finale.

Apple Park Rainbow 1
In a social media post, Gurman said Apple's celebrations will conclude this week with a finale at its Apple Park headquarters for employees.

A special guest will perform, according to Gurman. He hinted at Paul McCartney.

"Let me just say he's still going strong, was part of the British Invasion and [Steve] Jobs would've been ecstatic," Gurman said about the headliner.

As spotted by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, the Apple Park Visitor Center is closing early at 3 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, March 31. However, it is our understanding that Apple's final celebration will not have a public component, with the event likely to be limited to Apple's corporate employees and other invitees.

It is unclear if any of Apple's retail employees will be invited to the event.

Apple turns 50 on April 1. It is unclear if the final celebration will be happening on March 31 or on April 1, but it should be quite the party.

Tags: Apple 50th Anniversary, Apple Park, Mark Gurman

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Top Rated Comments

Ad1361 Avatar
Ad1361
36 minutes ago at 08:40 am
I’m a retail employee and I was invited to the Austin Campus. It was a random lottery. I’m excited!
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
31 minutes ago at 08:44 am
Paul McCartney? I was hoping for a new U2 video to suddenly appear in the TV App
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SkippyThorson Avatar
SkippyThorson
14 minutes ago at 09:02 am
90% McCartney / 10% Ringo

I’m intrigued!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheLastDogcow Avatar
TheLastDogcow
20 minutes ago at 08:56 am
I'm honestly disappointed as the entire 50th Anniversary activities seems more like Tim Cook looking for a reason to book a few concerts. What Apple did for the 30th anniversary of the Mac, posters that honored the employees, was a classier approach. Even the letter Tim Cook published seemed overly derivative and lacked the genuine nostalgia paired with a vision towards the future that it should have been.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kagharaht Avatar
kagharaht
39 minutes ago at 08:37 am
Tim announcing his retirement would be a good start of the event.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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