Apple's 50th Anniversary Finale Revealed

Apple has been celebrating its upcoming 50th anniversary by hosting surprise performances and other events around the world over the past few weeks, and now Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed details about the company's grand finale.



In a social media post, Gurman said Apple's celebrations will conclude this week with a finale at its Apple Park headquarters for employees.

A special guest will perform, according to Gurman. He hinted at Paul McCartney.

"Let me just say he's still going strong, was part of the British Invasion and [Steve] Jobs would've been ecstatic," Gurman said about the headliner.

As spotted by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, the Apple Park Visitor Center is closing early at 3 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, March 31. However, it is our understanding that Apple's final celebration will not have a public component, with the event likely to be limited to Apple's corporate employees and other invitees.

It is unclear if any of Apple's retail employees will be invited to the event.

Apple turns 50 on April 1. It is unclear if the final celebration will be happening on March 31 or on April 1, but it should be quite the party.