 New Apple Ad Sells the iPhone and Apple Watch Health Pairing - MacRumors
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New Apple Ad Sells the iPhone and Apple Watch Health Pairing

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Apple has published a new ad to appeal to customers in the market for an iPhone and Apple Watch pairing, highlighting the insights it can offer for your health.


Titled simply "Health with iPhone + Apple Watch," the half-minute ad focuses on a woman waiting in line at a cafe who begins receiving unsolicited health and fitness advice from other people in the queue, as well as local residents, drivers, and passersby – and even accompanying pets.

An Apple Watch notification about her new cardio fitness trend cuts through the cacophony, and she subsequently looks into the Health app on iPhone to learn that her cardio fitness is above average. "Listen to your body. Not everybody," says the onscreen slogan, as she grabs her coffee and goes about her day. The YouTube blurb reads:

With iPhone and Apple Watch, you get science-based insights about your health. You see data on things like your heart rate, cycle tracking, cardio fitness, and sleep quality. So you can be more aware of what your body is telling you.

Apple Watch Cardio Fitness determines cardiorespiratory fitness as measured by VO2 max. VO2 max is the maximum amount of oxygen that the body is able to use during exercise, and it can be improved through physical activity. Apple introduced the feature in 2020.

Cardio Fitness is a category in the Health app on iPhone, and fitness level is classified as high, above average, below average, or low relative to people in your same age group and of the same sex. Users can also track how their cardio fitness levels have changed over the past week, month, six months, or year, and if fitness levels fall into the low range, they can get a notification on Apple Watch that includes guidance on improving it.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch 11
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Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Neutral)

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Top Rated Comments

caliguy Avatar
caliguy
34 minutes ago at 11:27 am
The phone in that thumbnail is ugly. Save us, Ternus.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Octavius8 Avatar
Octavius8
9 minutes ago at 11:51 am
One of the poorest health apps and suggestions around. Garmin body battery index and suggestions are in a different class than what the silly Apple Watch can do and suggest.
AW just says “time to stand up”. No reports weekly or monthly. No notifications about “your body is tired based on RHR or VHR or VO2 levels after some x days of exercise, rest for 2 days”. Or “based on x,y,z metrics. It seems you are getting the flu, take a rest”., etc. so many metrics and Apple just drops the ball in health reports.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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