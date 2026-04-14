Apple Watch Earth Day and International Dance Day Activity Challenges Launching Later This Month

Apple has two new Apple Watch activity challenges coming up, celebrating Earth Day and International Dance Day. The Earth Day activity challenge will launch on Wednesday, April 22, while the Dance Day challenge will take place a week later on Wednesday, April 29.



To complete the Earth Day challenge, Apple Watch owners will need to complete a workout that lasts for 30 minutes or longer.



This Earth Day, April 22, record any 30 minute workout with the Workout app or any app that records workouts to Health to earn this award. The earth will think the world of you.

The International Dance Day award can be earned by completing a Dance workout of 20 minutes or more.



Show off your dance moves for International Dance Day. Earn this award by recording a Dance workout of 20 minutes or more on April 29. Record it with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

Apple Watch owners who earn the Earth Day award will unlock a badge in the Fitness app, along with animated stickers.



The Dance Day challenge will also unlock a special Fitness app badge and accompanying stickers.



Earth Day and International Dance Day are two events that are always part of Apple's ongoing Apple Watch activity challenge schedule. They follow the February Heart Month activity challenge and the January New Year challenge.