 Apple to Celebrate 50th Anniversary With 'Elaborate' Party at Apple Park - MacRumors
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Apple to Celebrate 50th Anniversary With 'Elaborate' Party at Apple Park

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Apple has been celebrating its upcoming 50th anniversary by hosting events around the world, and a grand finale will likely take place in California.

Apple Park Rainbow Arches
In an in-depth profile of Apple's hardware engineering chief John Ternus, who is widely viewed as the leading candidate to become Apple's next CEO, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the company is planning "an elaborate 50th birthday party" at its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California, and he expects Ternus to be "center stage."

The report did not offer any further details about the celebration, but our best guess is that it will take place under the rainbow arches in the middle of Apple Park. Apple turns 50 on April 1, so the party will likely take place soon. It is unclear if the celebration will be limited to Apple's employees, or if there will be a public component involving the Apple Park Visitor Center. In any case, selected members of the press may be invited.

Apple kicked off its 50th anniversary celebrations with a surprise Alicia Keys performance at its Grand Central store in New York earlier this month, and it has since hosted similar events in China and South Korea. Apple is planning to host additional celebrations in Australia, Canada, France, Thailand, and the UK over the coming days.

MacRumors has been invited to attend one of Apple's 50th-anniversary celebrations in London this week, but we are keeping specific details under wraps in order to avoid spoiling Apple's surprise. Stay tuned for our coverage of the event.

Tags: Apple 50th Anniversary, Bloomberg, Mark Gurman

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