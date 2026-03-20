 Apple's 50th Anniversary Celebrations Headed to Australia - MacRumors
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Apple's 50th Anniversary Celebrations Headed to Australia

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Apple and the Sydney Opera House in Australia recently announced a collaboration, and it turns out this will tie into Apple's 50th-anniversary celebrations.

Apple Sydney Opera House
On his Instagram page earlier this week, Australian composer Bailey Pickles said Apple asked him to compose and perform music for its upcoming 50th-anniversary celebration at the Opera House, where Apple will soon be illuminating artwork.

From March 25 to March 27, the Opera House's eastern sails will be illuminated with artwork created in the Procreate app on the iPad by a group of 10 emerging Australian artists. Through free Today at Apple sessions earlier this month, the public also had the opportunity to create and submit artwork for potential illumination.

Apple said selected artworks from both commissioned artists and public submissions will be curated and projected onto the Opera House's eastern sails on March 25 at 8:30 p.m. local time, and on March 26 and March 27 at 8 p.m. local time. Pickles did not say exactly when he will be performing at the world-famous venue, but it is clear that the 50th-anniversary celebration will involve a mix of artwork and music.

It is unclear if Apple's CEO Tim Cook or any other company executives will attend this celebration, but it is worth noting that Cook is currently in China, so he is a lot closer to Australia right now than he would ordinarily be. Perhaps he will make a surprise appearance at the Opera House at some point, but only time will tell.

Apple has hosted 50th-anniversary celebrations in the United States, China, and South Korea so far, with more to follow in Canada, France, and Thailand, plus Australia. Our guess is that Apple will eventually hold a final celebration in California — the rainbow arches inside Apple Park would be the perfect spot for one last gathering.

Apple turns 50 on April 1.

Tags: Apple 50th Anniversary, Australia

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