Apple's John Ternus Takes Over Design in Latest CEO Succession Move

by

Apple's hardware chief John Ternus has been overseeing Apple design teams since late last year as Apple continues preparing him to take over as CEO, reports Bloomberg.

Apple John Ternus 2019
Apple CEO Tim Cook put Ternus in charge of the design teams the final months of 2025, expanding his responsibilities. Apple's software and hardware design teams were most recently managed by former Apple chief operating officer Jeff Williams, who retired from Apple in 2025. When Williams retired, Apple said the design teams would report directly to Cook, but Cook apparently handed the reins to Ternus.

Design is one of the most important divisions at Apple, and it has always been led by a senior executive. Jony Ive was in charge of the design team before he left and it was given to Williams.

Ternus is apparently the "executive sponsor" of all design on Cook's management team, which means he handles communications between design staff and the executive team. He represents the design team in executive gatherings, and manages design team leaders.

Bloomberg claims that inside sources said Cook is aiming to expose Ternus to more parts of the company's operations. Design decisions are made by consensus, so while Ternus is taking on a larger role, software engineering chief Craig Federighi and marketing chief Greg Joswiak continue to have a say in Apple's overall aesthetic.

Multiple reports have suggested that Ternus is the most likely candidate to take on the role of Apple CEO when Cook retires. Cook turned 65 last year, but there do not appear to be any imminent plans for his retirement. Ternus is Apple's youngest senior executive at 50, so he could have a long run if he is eventually promoted to CEO.

Ternus leads Apple's hardware engineering team, and he has been described as having an even temperament, strong attention to detail, and intimate knowledge of Apple's supply chain. Some at Apple fear that he is too risk averse, inexperienced with geopolitical issues, and not charismatic enough to run Apple.

Tag: John Ternus

Popular Stories

airpods pro 3 purple

New, Higher End AirPods Pro Coming This Year

Tuesday January 20, 2026 9:05 am PST by
Apple is planning to debut a high-end secondary version of AirPods Pro 3 this year, sitting in the lineup alongside the current model, reports suggest. Back in September 2025, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is planning to introduce a successor to the AirPods Pro 3 in 2026. This would be somewhat unusual since Apple normally waits around three years to make major...
Read Full Article106 comments
smaller dynamic island iphone 18 pro Filip Vabrous%CC%8Cek

iPhone 18 Pro Leak: Smaller Dynamic Island, No Top-Left Camera Cutout

Tuesday January 20, 2026 2:34 am PST by
Over the last few months, rumors around the iPhone 18 Pro's front-panel design have been conflicted, with some supply-chain leaks pointing to under-display Face ID, reports suggesting a top-left hole-punch camera, and debate over whether the familiar Dynamic Island will shrink, shift, or disappear entirely. Today, Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital shared new details that appear to clarify the ...
Read Full Article57 comments
iOS 27 Mock Quick

iOS 27 Will Add These 8 New Features to Your iPhone

Sunday January 18, 2026 3:51 pm PST by
iOS 27 is still many months away, but there are already plenty of rumors about new features that will be included in the software update. The first beta of iOS 27 will be released during WWDC 2026 in June, and the update should be released to all users with a compatible iPhone in September. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that iOS 27 will be similar to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, in the sense...
Read Full Article107 comments
14 inch MacBook Pro Keyboard

MacBook Pro Buyers Now Facing Up to a Two-Month Wait Ahead of New Models

Sunday January 18, 2026 6:50 pm PST by
MacBook Pro availability is tightening on Apple's online store, with select configurations facing up to a two-month delivery timeframe in the United States. A few 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro configurations with an M4 Pro chip are not facing any shipping delay, but estimated delivery dates for many configurations with an M4 Max chip range from February 6 to February 24 or even later. At...
Read Full Article87 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight

Apple Expected to Unveil Five All-New Products This Year

Wednesday January 21, 2026 10:54 am PST by
In addition to updating many of its existing products, Apple is expected to unveil five all-new products this year, including a smart home hub, a Face ID doorbell, a MacBook with an A18 Pro chip, a foldable iPhone, and augmented reality glasses. Below, we have recapped rumored features for each product. Smart Home Hub Apple home hub (concept) Apple's long-rumored smart home hub should...
Read Full Article63 comments