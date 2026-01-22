Apple's John Ternus Takes Over Design in Latest CEO Succession Move

Apple's hardware chief John Ternus has been overseeing Apple design teams since late last year as Apple continues preparing him to take over as CEO, reports Bloomberg.



Apple CEO Tim Cook put Ternus in charge of the design teams the final months of 2025, expanding his responsibilities. Apple's software and hardware design teams were most recently managed by former Apple chief operating officer Jeff Williams, who retired from Apple in 2025. When Williams retired, Apple said the design teams would report directly to Cook, but Cook apparently handed the reins to Ternus.

Design is one of the most important divisions at Apple, and it has always been led by a senior executive. Jony Ive was in charge of the design team before he left and it was given to Williams.

Ternus is apparently the "executive sponsor" of all design on Cook's management team, which means he handles communications between design staff and the executive team. He represents the design team in executive gatherings, and manages design team leaders.

Bloomberg claims that inside sources said Cook is aiming to expose Ternus to more parts of the company's operations. Design decisions are made by consensus, so while Ternus is taking on a larger role, software engineering chief Craig Federighi and marketing chief Greg Joswiak continue to have a say in Apple's overall aesthetic.

Multiple reports have suggested that Ternus is the most likely candidate to take on the role of Apple CEO when Cook retires. Cook turned 65 last year, but there do not appear to be any imminent plans for his retirement. Ternus is Apple's youngest senior executive at 50, so he could have a long run if he is eventually promoted to CEO.

Ternus leads Apple's hardware engineering team, and he has been described as having an even temperament, strong attention to detail, and intimate knowledge of Apple's supply chain. Some at Apple fear that he is too risk averse, inexperienced with geopolitical issues, and not charismatic enough to run Apple.