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Here's Where Apple is Hosting More 50th Anniversary Events Following New York

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After hosting a surprise Alicia Keys concert at its Grand Central store in New York last week, Apple is turning to Asia for more 50th-anniversary celebrations. So far, it has been discovered that there will be events held in China and South Korea.

Apple 50 Years of Thinking Different
Apple's retail store at Taikoo Li in Chengdu, China is temporarily closed this Wednesday, March 18, according to the store's page. While nothing has been officially announced by Apple, photos shared on social media suggest that the company is preparing to host a music or dance performance on the plaza in front of the store.

On the same day, Apple is hosting a special Today at Apple session featuring South Korean boy band CORTIS at its Myeongdong store in Seoul, South Korea. The session will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time, and it is already full.

Apple says the session is part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations.

Here is a translated description of the session: "Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Thinking Different by experiencing a special talk with CORTIS live at Apple Myeongdong. From behind-the-scenes stories of their debut album to their unique artistic vision that expands the boundaries of K-pop, you can hear about the creative process of using Apple products to record ideas and develop them into music and visuals."

Apple Taikoo Li ChengduApple Taikoo Li in Chengdu, China

Apple MyeongdongApple Myeongdong in Seoul, South Korea

Apple turns 50 on April 1, 2026, and it announced that it would celebrate this milestone by hosting gatherings "around the world" throughout March. Apple will be sharing photos from these events on the Apple Newsroom website.

The gatherings will showcase how Apple products contribute to creativity and inspiration.

"Thinking different has always been at the heart of Apple," said Apple's CEO Tim Cook, in a press release about the company's 50th anniversary last week. "It's what has driven us to create products that empower people to express themselves, to connect, and to create something wonderful. As we celebrate 50 years, we are deeply grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey and who continues to inspire what comes next."

Cook also shared a "50 Years of Thinking Different" letter last week.

"Think Different" was a famous advertising slogan used by Apple in the late 1990s to early 2000s.

(Thanks, Filip Chudzinski!)

Tags: Apple 50th Anniversary, Apple Store

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