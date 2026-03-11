Skip to Content

Friday Night Baseball Returns to Apple TV on March 27 for 2026 MLB Season

Weekly MLB games are set to return to the Apple TV subscription service on Friday, March 27, Apple said today. The fifth Friday Night Baseball season will begin with the Los Angeles Angels facing off against the Houston Astros, followed by the Cleveland Guardians playing against the Seattle Mariners.

‌Apple TV‌ will air weekly MLB doubleheaders each Friday during the 25-week 2026 season. MLB fans in 60 countries and regions will be able to watch the games with enhanced production quality and expert commentary.

"'Friday Night Baseball' on Apple TV continues to elevate how fans experience the game," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music, Apple TV, Sports, and Beats. "With cutting-edge production -- including the integration of iPhone to capture immersive new perspectives -- and a full season of marquee matchups available without local broadcast restrictions, we're delivering a modern, premium broadcast experience designed for fans everywhere."

Starting on the March 26 opening day, U.S. fans will also be able to watch the MLB Big Inning show each weeknight with live look-ins and in-game highlights, plus there is a full slate of MLB-related content coming to ‌Apple TV‌ like Countdown to First Pitch, MLB Daily Recap, and MLB This Week.

The full Friday Night Baseball schedule for the first half of the season can be found on Apple's website.

Friday Night Baseball is included for free with an ‌Apple TV‌ subscription, and no additional subscription package is required. ‌Apple TV‌ is priced at $12.99 per month.

