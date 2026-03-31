Apple TV Teases New 'Highly Anticipated' Psychological Thriller Series

Apple today released a teaser trailer for Cape Fear, a new "highly anticipated" psychological thriller series starring Amy Adams, Patrick Wilson, and Javier Bardem. The first two episodes of the 10-episode limited series will premiere on Apple TV on Friday, June 5, and one new episode will follow every Friday through July 31.



In the series, Apple says a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Adams) and Tom Bowden (Wilson) when the notorious killer Max Cady (Bardem) they are responsible for putting behind bars is let out of prison and wants vengeance.

There is a 70-year history behind this series. The upcoming Apple TV show was inspired by the 1991 film Cape Fear, directed by Martin Scorsese and produced by Steven Spielberg. That film was itself a remake of the 1962 film of the same name, which was based on the 1957 novel The Executioners by John D. MacDonald.

This latest remake was created by Nick Antosca, who serves as showrunner. Scorsese and Spielberg serve as executive producers alongside Antosca.

In the U.S., Apple TV is priced at $12.99 per month or $129 per year, with a free one-week trial available for new subscribers. Apple TV is also included in Apple One and Peacock bundles, with all of the options outlined on Apple's website.

You can stream Apple TV in the Apple TV app, which is available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select smart TVs, on the web at tv.apple.com, and more.