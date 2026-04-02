 Apple TV Releases Trailer for Mysterious New 'Genre-Bending' Series - MacRumors
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Apple TV Releases Trailer for Mysterious New 'Genre-Bending' Series

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Apple today shared a trailer for Widow's Bay, a mysterious new "genre-bending" horror-comedy series set to premiere on Apple TV on Wednesday, April 29.

Widows Bay
Widow's Bay is described as a "quaint island town 40 miles off the coast of New England," but apparently "something lurks beneath the surface."

Matthew Rhys stars as Mayor Tom Loftis, who is trying to revive the struggling community.


"There's no Wi-Fi, spotty cellular reception and he must contend with superstitious locals who believe their island is cursed," Apple explains.

"Loftis is determined to build a better future for his teenage son and turn the island into a tourist destination," adds Apple. "Miraculously, he succeeds: tourists are finally coming. Unfortunately, the locals were right. After decades of calm, the old stories that seemed too ludicrous to be true, start happening again."

Apple says Widow's Bay blends genuine horror with character-driven comedy.

The first three episodes in the 10-episode season are set to premiere on Apple TV on Wednesday, April 29, and one additional episode will come out every Wednesday through June 17, with a special two-episode release on Wednesday, May 27. The series is created and executive produced by Katie Dippold, and Hiro Murai directs five episodes this season.

In the U.S., Apple TV is priced at $12.99 per month or $129 per year, with a free one-week trial available for new subscribers. Apple TV is also included in Apple One and Peacock bundles, with all of the options outlined on Apple's website.

You can stream Apple TV in the Apple TV app, which is available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select smart TVs, on the web at tv.apple.com, and more.

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Top Rated Comments

mattopotamus Avatar
mattopotamus
3 days ago at 09:00 am
The teaser trailers didn't do anything for me, but now i'm interested. As others above said, Apple has some of the best TV shows:

Ted Lasso, Severance, Shrinking, Friends and Neighbors, Presumed Innocent......and the list goes on and on. To me, they are the new HBO.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
repoman016 Avatar
repoman016
3 days ago at 10:46 am

I've tried to watch a few Apple TV shows but I really can't stand how they all feel geared to get me to keep watching, they feel slow with slight traction towards the end to see what happens next.

Are any of them actually good, am I the only one that feels like this? They have to be making money if they keep making more shows?
Severance season 1 was good. Season 2 had me asking a lot of questions and a lot of unnecessary parts IMO. I've also watched season 1 of Ted Lasso which was good, but didnt make it past the 2nd episode of season 2 (felt like i was watching the same thing over again)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
F
fabefabfabe
3 days ago at 09:50 am
Is it just me, or are those ending fonts very similar to the Stranger Things font?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jarman92 Avatar
jarman92
3 days ago at 09:05 am

Apple TV series fantastic. Movies not so much.
I know the latter is the general consensus of the tech press but I don't think it's remotely justifiable given the last few years.


I really can't stand how they all feel geared to get me to keep watching, they feel slow with slight traction towards the end to see what happens next
This describes nearly every show produced in the last 10+ years.


Are any of them actually good
Severance, Slow Horses, Shrinking, Silo (just realized that's a lot of S-names), Pluribus, Foundation, For All Mankind, Ted Lasso, Bad Monkey, The Studio...and that's just what I've personally seen, there are many others I've heard are very good. Apple TV is, without question, the best service for quality sci-fi, and I'd argue the best service for quality content period.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G
GimmeDatApple
3 days ago at 08:42 am
Nice article Apple clearly wrote for you.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Adysubman Avatar
Adysubman
3 days ago at 08:41 am

I've tried to watch a few Apple TV shows but I really can't stand how they all feel geared to get me to keep watching, they feel slow with slight traction towards the end to see what happens next.

Are any of them actually good, am I the only one that feels like this? They have to be making money if they keep making more shows?
Friends and Neighbours / Foundation / Ted Lasso / Dark Matter
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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