Apple Now Makes One in Four iPhones in India

by

Apple boosted iPhone production in India by around 53 percent last year and now makes a quarter of its flagship devices there to avoid tariffs on China, reports Bloomberg ($).

Apple assembled about 55 million iPhones in the country across 2025, up from 36 million a year earlier, according to the publication's sources. The shift is part of Apple's broader effort to mitigate risk from U.S.-China trade tensions and reduce dependence on a single country for production.

Apple makes about 220 million to 230 million iPhones globally. A Canalys report last year claimed India has overtaken China as the leading manufacturer of smartphones shipped to the United States.

The California-based company has leaned heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's production-linked incentives aimed at turning India into the world's factory. The subsidies have helped offset some of the structural cost disadvantages that manufacturers face in India, including the lack of a China-like robust supply chain and logistics challenges, according to Bloomberg.

Although the cost gap has narrowed, assembling electronics and manufacturing components in India still remains more expensive than in countries such as China and Vietnam. Consequently, companies including Apple and Samsung are continuing to push for additional government support.

The companies are currently in discussions with the Indian government about a new round of incentives aimed at boosting export growth. The report notes that India's existing production-linked subsidies for smartphones are set to expire on March 31, and with the U.S. Supreme Court recently striking down some tariffs affecting China, officials in New Delhi are under pressure to act quickly to ensure the country remains cost-competitive.

Apple now assembles all models in the latest iPhone 17 lineup in India, including the higher-end Pro and Pro Max variants. Manufacturing partners in the country – including Foxconn, Tata Electronics, and Pegatron – also produce older devices such as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 for both domestic sales and export markets.

Top Rated Comments

Justin Cymbal Avatar
Justin Cymbal
11 hours ago at 03:31 am
This isn’t just about Tariffs, Apple has been relocating manufacturing outside of China for a while now - because if there is a future conflict between China and Taiwan, you can count on any infrastructure located within China’s borders (and owned by any American companies) to become written off - similar to what occurred 3 years ago with American companies assets in Russia following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. So a lot of companies, not just Apple have been expediting this relocation strategy for years now
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
10 hours ago at 04:11 am
And who makes the other three iPhones in India?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H
Hank001
10 hours ago at 04:02 am

...to avoid tariffs on China

Whatever gave you that idea? This production line in India stated long ago. Nothing to do on tariffs.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H
Happy_John
10 hours ago at 04:16 am

Whatever gave you that idea? This production line in India stated long ago. Nothing to do on tariffs.
Yep, COVID was as big a kick in the butt as tariffs to increase awareness of diversifying supply chains, but the need to diversify supply chains was there previous to either. Never wise to have a single point of failure.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H
Happy_John
9 hours ago at 04:46 am

This isn’t just about Tariffs, Apple has been relocating manufacturing outside of China for a while now - because if there is a future conflict between China and Taiwan, you can count on any infrastructure located within China’s borders (and owned by any American companies) to become written off - similar to what occurred 3 years ago with American companies assets in Russia following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. So a lot of companies, not just Apple have been expediting this relocation strategy for years now
That bit in the first sentence of the article is just bait, I'd guess.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Plutonius Avatar
Plutonius
9 hours ago at 04:47 am
I see no issues with diversifying production.

I just wonder what the percentage of the parts used by India are sourced only by China ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments