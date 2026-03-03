Skip to Content

Apple to Unveil More New Products Today

by

Apple on Monday unveiled the iPhone 17e and an updated iPad Air, but it is not finished yet. Apple promised "a big week ahead," and it is expected to announce additional new products this Tuesday, March 3 and Wednesday, March 4.

space black mbp
The most likely possibilities for Tuesday include updated 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with the M5 chip, and higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. And for Wednesday's grand finale, Apple will likely unveil its rumored lower-cost MacBook with an A18 Pro chip.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman:

Monday's announcements kick off several days of Apple product reveals, a wave that's expected to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. The company has also been planning to introduce new laptops this week, including its first-entry level MacBook with an iPhone-grade chip.

Of course, there could always be a surprise or two in store. We are still waiting for new models of the Apple TV and HomePod mini, but those might be delayed until the more personalized version of Siri finally launches at some point this year.

Other rumored products in the pipeline for the first half of 2026 include Mac Studio models with M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips, two new Studio Display models, and an all-new Apple smart home hub with a companion Apple-designed smart home camera.

There is no sign of an iPad 12 with Apple Intelligence support yet. That was expected this week, but it likely would have been unveiled alongside the iPad Air with the M4 chip, so perhaps the entry-level iPad is not being updated yet after all. However, nothing is ruled out yet, so we shall see what Apple has planned over the next two days.

The announcements will be capped off with an "Apple Experience" in New York, London, and Shanghai on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. At these gatherings, invited journalists and content creators will likely receive hands-on time with the new products. MacRumors will be attending the New York event, so stay tuned for our coverage.

