Two More Studio Display 2 Upgrades Leaked in New Report

Macworld's Filipe Espósito today again reported that Apple appears to be developing two new Studio Display models with different specs.

Apple Studio Display Magic Trackpad Keyboard Mouse
Based on lines of code in "internal Apple files," which likely refers to a macOS Tahoe Kernel Debug Kit that leaked online last year, Espósito continues to believe that both of the new Studio Display models will feature ProMotion, enabling up to a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as HDR support for increased brightness and dynamic range.

For the higher-end Studio Display, the report has revealed two more potential upgrades that had yet to be rumored until now, including superior speakers and more and/or higher-spec ports. Apple says the current Studio Display has a "high-fidelity six-speaker system" that supports Spatial Audio, and the monitor has one Thunderbolt 3 port that connects to and charges a Mac, and three USB-C ports for connecting accessories.

The new Studio Display will likely feature at least one Thunderbolt 5 port, to ensure there is enough bandwidth for both 5K resolution at 120Hz and accessories. However, another leaker curiously claimed that at least one of the new Studio Display models will max out at 90Hz, so we will have to see which of these rumors is accurate. A boost to the current 60Hz refresh rate would make videos and scrolling look smoother to the eye.

Espósito said that the higher-end Studio Display could have a 32-inch screen, whereas the lower-end model would likely stick with a 27-inch screen. However, this particular claim was merely speculation, rather than info from the internal Apple files.

Display industry expert Ross Young previously said that at least one new Studio Display would feature mini-LED backlighting. If so, perhaps Apple will opt to discontinue its Pro Display XDR with full-array LED backlighting and instead offer both lower-end and higher-end Studio Display configurations. But again, this is just speculation.

Another previously-rumored feature for at least one of the new Studio Display models is an A19 or A19 Pro chip, up from the A13 Bionic chip in the current model. This would contribute to improved performance, camera enhancements, and more.

Altogether, the full set of Studio Display upgrades could include a higher 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support for increased brightness and contrast ratio, improved speakers, Thunderbolt 5 support, mini-LED backlighting, a newer A19 or A19 Pro chip for performance and camera enhancements, and hopefully a larger 32-inch screen.

No major design changes are expected.

Apple reportedly plans to release the new Studio Display models in the first half of 2026. The current Studio Display launched in March 2022, alongside the first Mac Studio, so there has been a long wait for a refresh. With a new Apple monitor surfacing in a regulatory database last month, a launch should finally be getting close.

turbineseaplane
24 minutes ago at 07:21 am
How about adding a 2nd input?

This is 2026, not 2003.
Veinticinco
10 minutes ago at 07:35 am
Wouldn’t surprise me to see them mothball the Pro XDR display and revert to this two-tier Studio Display offering.

Nobody is spending 6000 euro on the former display, but spending around 2.5k or the equivalent price as the Mac Studio to marry it to, isn’t that difficult to justify.
M4irmidnight
17 minutes ago at 07:28 am

Awesome ! Maybe I can afford the old one soon! Haha
iamgalt
16 minutes ago at 07:29 am
I get that thunderbolt is great in that it's got a lot of bandwidth and can deliver power, but it would be nice to have at least one HDMI port. Preferably two or three. There are computers out there that don't have thunderbolt ports. Put a couple of HDMI ports on there and it'll most likely be an instant buy for me.
M4irmidnight
16 minutes ago at 07:30 am

A19 Pro chip inside - If it runs some sort of macOS, instabuy.
Wouldn’t it then be an iMac ? Rather than Studio Display.
citysnaps
13 minutes ago at 07:32 am
Excellent. As a Studio Display owner for the last 3 years, I've been totally pleased with its performance and how exceptional it is for processing my image files in Lightroom. Looking forward to seeing what Apple comes up with for the next Studio Display.
