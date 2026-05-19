 Plex Tripling Lifetime Plex Pass Price to $750 in July - MacRumors
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Plex Tripling Lifetime Plex Pass Price to $750 in July

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Media platform Plex today said that it is increasing the price of its Lifetime Plex Pass option to $750, which is a $500 increase from the current $250 price tag.

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Plex said that the updated price reflects the "real, ongoing value" of the software that it plans to build and maintain. The company has considered removing the Lifetime Plex Pass because recurring subscriptions pay for long-term development, but Plex wants to continue to offer it because it's a "valuable option" for many in the Plex community.

Over the years, as our software and product has evolved, the breadth of features and benefits included with your Plex Pass has expanded. This increase ensures we can continue to invest resources into building and maintaining the Plex personal media software, while continuing to offer a Lifetime option.

For those unfamiliar with Plex, it is media server software that lets users stream their library of content from a device with the server software installed to any other connected smartphone, tablet, or TV. The Plex Pass unlocks features like server management, hardware transcoding, offline downloads, mobile syncing, remote streaming, and more.

Plex previously increased the cost of the Lifetime Plex Pass from $120 to $250 in March 2025.

Plex customers who previously bought a Lifetime Plex Pass will still be able to access the benefits and perks associated with a Plex Pass with no change. Customers can purchase a Lifetime Plex Pass for $250 prior to when the price changes.

Plex is also not increasing the price of its subscription Plex Pass, which is $7 per month or $70 per year.

In addition to announcing the upcoming price change to the Lifetime Plex Pass, Plex shared its roadmap. It is working to implement improvements to downloads like grouping by show, and updates to its mobile apps.

The Lifetime Plex Pass price increase will go into effect on July 1, 2026 at 12:01 a.m. UTC.

Tag: Plex

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Top Rated Comments

Dr McKay Avatar
Dr McKay
8 minutes ago at 04:07 pm
I don’t trust lifetime subscriptions to anything. Seen too many times where the company just changes something slightly and voids everyone’s “lifetime” memberships, or gets bought by another company or something.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G
germanbeer007
9 minutes ago at 04:05 pm
curious to see the percentage of plex users who pirate media.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheBensonBoy Avatar
TheBensonBoy
11 minutes ago at 04:04 pm
So tell me Plex, when you increased the rate not that long ago and pushed app updates that really improved nothing and really started advertising your streaming services and pushing Live TV, where did the money go when realistically you needed to update the base functionality of these apps? Apple TV hasn't had a much needed update in years, and the new updates on mobile are so bad. I feel that there has not been an increase in value and the service feels stagnated. This is just greedy. If anything this is an advertisement to jump to Jellyfin.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fenderbass146 Avatar
fenderbass146
16 minutes ago at 03:59 pm
Insane, I think I got mine for $50 like 10 years ago.

At this point just quit offering the lifetime pass, I can't imagine anyone having this. You'd need to have it for 10 more years of annual payment to make up for it. I'm truly guessing by then there will be something better.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kotaKat Avatar
kotaKat
17 minutes ago at 03:57 pm
Sounds more like Plex wants to juice up some ARPU and MRR numbers...

... who wants to bet they bump the Plex Pass up from 6.99 to 9.99? Enough people will grin and bear it that they can easily get away with that next step.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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