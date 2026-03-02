Skip to Content

Apple Unveils iPad Air With M4 Chip, Increased RAM, Wi-Fi 7, and More

by

Apple today introduced a new iPad Air, with key upgrades including Apple's M4 chip for faster performance, an increased 12GB of RAM, Apple's N1 wireless networking chip with Wi-Fi 7 support, and Apple's custom C1X modem in cellular models.

iPad Air M4 Chip
The new iPad Air has the same overall design as the previous-generation model, which is equipped with the M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and Wi-Fi 6E support.

With the M4 chip, the iPad Air now has up to 30% faster multi-core CPU performance compared to the model with the M3 chip, according to Apple. In the iPad Air, the M4 chip has an 8-core CPU, a 9-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. Memory bandwidth increased from 100GB/s to 120GB/s, according to Apple's tech specs.

Apple's custom N1 chip has come to the iPad Air, enabling Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. Apple says the N1 chip delivers improved wireless performance when the device is connected to 5GHz Wi-Fi networks, and it improves the overall performance and reliability of features like AirDrop and Personal Hotspot. Apple introduced the N1 chip last year, across the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, and iPad Pro.

Cellular models are now equipped with Apple's custom C1X modem for 5G and LTE. Apple says this chip unlocks up to 50% faster cellular performance, while using up to 30% less power compared to the previous iPad Air with a Qualcomm modem.

You can pre-order the new iPad Air on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app starting Wednesday, March 4, with availability set to begin Wednesday, March 11. In the U.S., pricing continues to start at $599 for the 11-inch model, and at $799 for the 13-inch model. Color options remain Blue, Purple, Starlight, and Space Gray.

Storage capacity options remain 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

iPad Air continues to feature an LCD screen with up to 500 nits of brightness, 12-megapixel front camera with Center Stage support, a 12-megapixel rear camera, Apple Intelligence support, a Touch ID power button, a USB-C port stereo speakers, two microphones, Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro support, and more.

Related Roundup: iPad Air
Buyer's Guide: iPad Air (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: iPad

Popular Stories

macbook air blue

What's Coming in the M5 MacBook Air

Thursday February 26, 2026 3:57 pm PST by
Along with the low-cost MacBook, Apple could introduce a refreshed version of the MacBook Air next week. Most of the focus will be on the new machine, but the MacBook Air is expected to get some useful internal updates. M5 Chip The next-generation MacBook Air will adopt the M5 chip, which Apple already introduced in the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models that came out last year. Apple's M5...
Read Full Article124 comments
Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature 1

Apple Teases 'A Big Week Ahead' With Announcements Starting Monday

Thursday February 26, 2026 6:06 am PST by
Apple CEO Tim Cook today teased "a big week ahead," with announcements starting Monday. His post included an #AppleLaunch hashtag with a colorful Apple logo, along with a short video that ultimately shows an Apple logo on the lid of a Mac. Apple is reportedly planning a three-day stretch of product announcements from Monday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 4, with up to five new products...
Read Full Article139 comments
ipad mini 7 1

Could Apple's OLED iPad Mini Finally Be a Kindle Killer?

Friday February 27, 2026 12:08 pm PST by
With a similar screen size and easy, one-handed grip, the iPad mini has always been the Apple device that overlaps most with dedicated e-readers. Now, amid rumors pointing to an OLED display for the next generation, could the iPad mini finally replace devices such as the Kindle and Kobo? The shift from LCD to OLED could make the iPad mini far more appealing as a reading device. OLED panels...
Read Full Article150 comments

Top Rated Comments

A
abatabia
1 hour ago at 06:08 am
As expected. No need to upgrade really if you have an M1 or higher IMHO.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SvenLorenz1975 Avatar
SvenLorenz1975
1 hour ago at 06:10 am
They are seriously going to drag out the M5 Pro/Max release until Wednesday?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
Adelphos33
56 minutes ago at 06:20 am

Yep, for the lower storage models. 1TB+ have 16 I believe. This basically puts it on par with the lower storage M5 pro models now RAM wise?
When you compare chip for chip, the iPad Airs have been as “powerful” as the Pros for a while. iPad Pro just has the better screen, thinner design and more cameras at this point, but from an ability standpoint, the Air/Pro are very similar
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BorisDG Avatar
BorisDG
56 minutes ago at 06:20 am
60Hz LCD on high-end tablet in 2026... yikes

Also the M4 seems even more binned here - 8 CPU / 9 GPU from full 10/10 M4.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tomtad Avatar
tomtad
57 minutes ago at 06:18 am
Not even some new colours

At least try to give a damn Apple
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
Tim Jobs the 2nd
1 hour ago at 06:09 am
I know it's a downgrade but I don't use the Pro features on my 11 inch M4 iPad Pro at all. I've been wanting a 13" so I am considering swapping it in for the 13" Air M4.

I think it'd end up costing me like $150 or so. I realize I'm getting the same chip and a worse screen but size matters!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments