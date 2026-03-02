Apple's Next Launch Starts Today

Following a new AirTag in January, Apple is set to unveil its next new products of 2026 starting today. Apple CEO Tim Cook teased that the company will have a "big week ahead," with announcements set to begin this Monday, March 2.



Apple is reportedly planning a three-day stretch of product announcements from Monday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 4, with at least five new products expected to be unveiled, including a lower-cost MacBook, an iPhone 17e, and more.

Other possible products include an iPad Air with an M4 chip, an iPad 12 with an A18 chip and Apple Intelligence support, a MacBook Air with the M5 chip, and MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. We are also waiting for long-awaited Apple TV and HomePod mini updates, but it is unclear if those are coming this week.

Apple invited selected journalists and content creators to an "Apple Experience" in New York, London, and Shanghai on Wednesday, March 4 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. During these in-person gatherings, attendees will likely receive hands-on time with the new products that Apple unveils from today through Wednesday this week.

MacRumors will be attending the "Apple Experience" in New York, so stay tuned to our coverage.