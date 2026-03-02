Skip to Content

Apple's Next Launch Starts Today

Following a new AirTag in January, Apple is set to unveil its next new products of 2026 starting today. Apple CEO Tim Cook teased that the company will have a "big week ahead," with announcements set to begin this Monday, March 2.

Apple Announces Special Event in New York
Apple is reportedly planning a three-day stretch of product announcements from Monday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 4, with at least five new products expected to be unveiled, including a lower-cost MacBook, an iPhone 17e, and more.

Other possible products include an iPad Air with an M4 chip, an iPad 12 with an A18 chip and Apple Intelligence support, a MacBook Air with the M5 chip, and MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. We are also waiting for long-awaited Apple TV and HomePod mini updates, but it is unclear if those are coming this week.

Apple invited selected journalists and content creators to an "Apple Experience" in New York, London, and Shanghai on Wednesday, March 4 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. During these in-person gatherings, attendees will likely receive hands-on time with the new products that Apple unveils from today through Wednesday this week.

MacRumors will be attending the "Apple Experience" in New York, so stay tuned to our coverage.



Top Rated Comments

ProbablyDylan Avatar
ProbablyDylan
21 hours ago at 08:48 am
I'm prepared to be whelmed
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N
nt5672
21 hours ago at 09:01 am
I am not at all excited. I used to be when Apple events were events. Now they could be covered with a Press release as there is not really anything to see except more bugs, poor UI design and features that nobody wants.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
Minato1990
20 hours ago at 10:01 am
APPLE TV
CMON RELEASE IT!!!!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
E
eifelbube
19 hours ago at 10:12 am

I am not at all excited. I used to be when Apple events were events. …
I miss those days, the live audience.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
delsoul
18 hours ago at 11:50 am
Only reason nobody is surprised is because Kuo and Gurman keep ruining it for Apple. Seriously wish Apple would somehow silence those two. There’s a difference between speculating and downright leaks that are ruining the releases.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
satchmo
21 hours ago at 08:35 am

wasnt this Tim Cook tweet here already couple of days ago?!
Yes. Expect a few more reminders. 😛

[HEADING=2]Apple's Next Launch Starts in 8 hours. [/HEADING]

[HEADING=2]Apple's Next Launch Starts in 4 hours. [/HEADING]
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments