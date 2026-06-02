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Six Popular iPhone Apps Now Available on CarPlay

Thursday May 14, 2026 9:10 am PDT by
Apple's CarPlay system for accessing iPhone apps on a vehicle's dashboard screen has received six popular apps in recent weeks: ChatGPT, Perplexity, Grok, Google Meet, WhatsApp, and the indie artist streaming platform Audiomack. Make sure you have the latest version of each app and they will automatically appear on CarPlay. ChatGPT Starting with iOS 26.4, CarPlay supports voice-based...
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Grok AI Voice Mode Arrives on Apple CarPlay

Friday May 8, 2026 5:41 am PDT by
SpaceXAI has released Grok Voice mode for Apple CarPlay, allowing CarPlay users to ask the chatbot questions and make requests directly from their vehicle dashboard, handsfree. Previously, Grok for iPhone displayed a placeholder app in CarPlay saying the handsfree support would be coming soon. Grok comes built-in on Tesla vehicles, but now almost any other car can access it. Apple...
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Apple CarPlay Just Got a Third AI Chatbot

Friday May 8, 2026 12:42 pm PDT by
Grok has just joined ChatGPT and Perplexity on Apple CarPlay, giving drivers who converse with AI chatbots a third option to choose from. Developed by Elon Musk's xAI (now SpaceXAI after the two companies were recently folded into each other), Grok's Voice mode tends to offer more quirky responses compared to the other chatbots, but the app's main CarPlay interface is very similar, thanks to ...
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Top Rated Comments

WildCowboy Avatar
WildCowboy
7 minutes ago at 10:53 am

This has to be the smallest article I've ever seen
It's a new format we're experimenting with to cover smaller stories.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
Anonymous123
3 minutes ago at 10:58 am
Love this bite-sized article. No need for added bloat. Just right to the point!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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